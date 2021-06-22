The 2021 Tour de France Grand Depart is set to kick off from Brest in Brittany on 26 June. The 108th edition of the major cycling event will see around 23 teams and 184 riders battle it out in the French terrain. They will be vying to win various general classification awards and the top rider will leave with the famous yellow jersey.

The 2020 Tour de France champion, Tadej Pogačar, will be looking to defend his title against fellow countryman, Primož Roglič of Team Jumbo-Visma, and veteran cyclist, Geraint Thomas of Team INEOS Grenadiers.

2021 Tour de France: When and where to watch, TV and LIVE streaming details

There are 21 stages in the Tour de France with seven flat stages, five hilly stages, six mountain stages, and two individual time trials.

The Tour de France started in 1903 to increase the sales of the newspaper, L’Auto. Tour de France is one of the three Grand Tours and has been held annually since 1903 except during the two World Wars.

2021 Tour de France: Mark Cavendish returns after 3 years

2021 Tour de France: Teams and full squad

TEAM INEOS GRENADIERS: Geraint Thomas, Richard Carapaz, Richie Porte, Tao Geoghgan Hart, Michal Kwiatkowski, Jonathan Castroviejo, Luke Rowe and Dylan van Baarle.

TEAM JUMBO-VISMA: Primož Roglič, Wout van Aert, Steven Kruijswijk, Sepp Kuss, Jonas Vingegaard, Robert Gesink, Tony Martin and Mike Teunissen.

UAE TEAM EMIRATES: Tadej Pogačar, Rafał Majka, Marc Hirschi, Alexander Kristoff, Davide Formolo, Jan Polanc and Ivo Oliveira.

TEAM MOVISTAR: Ángel Miguel López, Enric Mas, Alejandro Valverde, Marc Soler, Iván García, Imanol Erviti, Carlos Verona and Jorge Arcas.

2021 Tour de France: What is a yellow jersey and why is it important?

TEAM AG2R CITROËN: Ben O’Connor, Greg van Avermaet, Benoît Cosnefroy, Aurélien, Oliver Naesen, Nans Peters, Michael Schär and Dorian Godon.

TEAM ALPECIN-FENIX: Mathieu van der Poel, Jasper Philipsen, Tim Merlier, Petr Vakoč, Xandro Meurisse, Jonas Rickaert, Kristian Sbragli and Silvan Dillier.

TEAM ARKÉA-SAMSIC: Nairo Quintana, Nacer Bouhanni, Warren Barguil, Connor Swift, Dan McLay, Anthony Delaplace, Élie Gesbert and Clément Russo.

TEAM ASTANA-PREMIER TECH: Jakob Fuglsang, Omar Fraile, Alexey Lutsenko, Ion Izagirre, Stefan de Bod, Alex Aranburu, Hugo Houle and Dmitriy Gruzdev.

TEAM BAHRAIN VICTORIOUS: Mikel Landa, Pello Bilbao, Wout Poels, Jack Haig, Sonny Colbrelli, Dylan Teuns, Matej Mohorič and Fred Wright.

TEAM B&B HOTELS – VITAL CONCEPT: Bryan Coquard, Pierre Rolland, Cyril Barthe, Cyril Gautier, Quentin Pacher, Maxime Chevalier, Franck Bonnamour and Cyril Lemoine.

TEAM BIKEEXCHANGE: Simon Yates, Michael Matthews, Grøndahl Jansen Amund, Lucas Hamilton, Robert Stannard, Esteban Chaves, Chris Juul-Jensen and Luka Mezgec.

TEAM BORA-HANSGROHE: Emanuel Buchmann, Wilco Kelderman, Patrick Konrad, Daniel Oss, Lukas Pöstlberger, Nils Politt, Peter Sagan and Ide Schelling.

TEAM COFIDIS SOLUTIONS CRÉDITS: Guillaume Martin, Anthony Perez, Christophe Laporte, Jesus Herrada, Pierre-Luc Perichon and Simon Geschke.

TEAM DECEUNINCK – QUICK-STEP: Julian Alaphilippe, Mark Cavendish, Kasper Asgreen, Yves Lampaert, Tim Declercq, Michael Mørkøw, Davide Ballerini and Tim Declercq.

No. Words. Can. Describe. How. I. Feel.



I will do absolutely everything to honour #thewolfpack boys, the @deceuninck_qst jersey and the greatest race on the planet @LeTour.



Big boots to fill for @Sammmy_Be. Can everybody join me in sending him positive vibes please 🙏🙏 — Mark Cavendish (@MarkCavendish) June 21, 2021

TEAM DSM: Tiesj Benoot, Cees Bol and Søren Kragh Andersen.

TEAM EF EDUCATION-NIPPO: Rigoberto Urán, Michael Valgren, Sergio Higuita, Neilson Powless, Magnus Cort and Stefan Bissegger.

TEAM GROUPAMA-FDJ: Arnaud Démare, David Gaudu, Valentin Madouas, Ramon Sinkeldam, Rudy Molard, Jacapo Guarnieri, Ignatas Konovalovas and Bruno Armirail.

TEAM INTERMARCHÉ-WANTY GOBERT MATÉRIAUX: Louis Meintjes, Danny van Poppel, Loïc Vliegan and Jan Bakelants.

TEAM ISRAEL START-UP NATION: Chris Froome, Michael Woods, André Greipel, Rick Zabel, Dan Martin, Reto Hollenstein, Guillaume Boivin and Omer Goldstein.

TEAM LOTTO-SOUDAL: Caleb Ewan, Philippe Gilbert, Tosh van der Sande, Harry Sweeny, Thomas de Gendt, Roger Kluge, Jasper de Buyst and Brent van Moer.

TEAM QHUBEKA-ASSOS: Michael Gogl, Victor Campenaerts, Fabio Aru, Sergio Henao, Nic Dlamini, Max Walscheid, Sean Bennett and Simon Clarke.

TEAM TOTALENERGIES: Edvald Boasson Hagen, Julien Simon, Pierre Latour, Fabien Doubey, Anthony Turgis, Victor de la Parte, Jérémy Cabot and Rodríguez Cristián.

TEAM TREK-SEGAFREDO: Mads Pedersen, Vincenzo Nibali, Bauke Mollema and Jasper Stuyven.

Edited by Diptanil Roy