2021 Tour de France: When and where to watch, TV and LIVE streaming details

The 2021 Tour de France is back. The event will be held between 26 June and 18 July this year, with the first stage starting at Brest, Brittany, France. The 2021 Tour de France has been brought forward so that it finishes before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The 2021 Tour de France will have 21 stages and will end at Paris’s Champs-Elysees. The 10t8th edition of the Tour de France will cover eight flat stages, five hilly stages and six mountain stages. Three of the races will end at altitudes and there will be two individual time trials. The last time individual time trials were part of the Tour de France was in 2017.

The longest stage will be Stage 7, covering a distance of almost 250 kilometers from Vierzon to Le Creusot.

Timing and schedule of 2021 Tour de France

WHEN: From 26 June 2021 till 18 July 2021.

TIME: The coverage will start quite early in the U.S. around 7:00 Eastern Time and on some days will start as early as 6:00 Eastern Time. Stage 21 will start around 9:00 Eastern Time on 18 July 2021.

WHERE TO WATCH: NBC and NBCSN have the TV rights of the 2021 Tour de France. NBC will show replays and pre-race shows as part of their daily coverage.

LIVE STREAMING: The Peacock app also show all the 21 stages of the 2021 Tour de France online at a premium subscription which costs US$4.99 per month. A seven-day free trial version is available and a no-ad subscription costs US$9.99 per month.

Stage 1: June 26 - Brest – Landerneau - 187 km - Hills

Stage 2: June 27 - Perros-Guirec – Mûr-de-Bretagne - 182 km - Hills

Stage 3: June 28 - Lorient – Pontivy - 182 km - Flat

Stage 4: June 29 - Redon – Fougères -152 km - Flat

Stage 5: June 30 - Changé – Laval - 27 km - Individual Time Trials

Stage 6: July 1 - Tours – Châteauroux - 144 km - Flat

Stage 7: July 2 - Vierzon – Le Creusot - 248 km - Hills

Stage 8: July 3 - Oyonnax – Le Grand Bornand - 151 km - Mountains

Stage 9: July 4 - Cluses – Tignes - 145 kms - Mountains

July 5 - REST DAY

Stage 10: July 6 - Albertville – Valence - 186 kms - Flat

Stage 11: July 7 - Sorgues – Malaucène - 199 kms - Mountain

Stage 12: July 8 - Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux – Nîmes - 161 kms - Flat

Stage 13: July 9 - Nîmes – Carcassonne - 220 kms - Flat

Stage 14: July 10 - Carcassonne – Quillan - 184 kms - Hills

Stage 15: July 11 - Céret – Andorra la Vella - 192 kms - Mountains

JULY 12 - REST DAY

Stage 16: July 13 - Pas de Case – Saint-Gaudins - 169 kms - Hills

Stage 17: July 14 - Muret – Col du Portet - 178 kms - Mountains

Stage 18: July 15 - Pau – Luz-Ardiden - 130 kms - Mountains

Stage 19: July 16 - Mourenx – Libourne - 203 kms - Flat

Stage 20:July 17 - Libourne – Saint-Émilion - 31 kms - Individual Time Trials

Stage 21: July 18 - Chatou – Paris - 112 kms - Flat

