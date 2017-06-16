17-year-old Akshit Gaur set to participate in Rumble in the Jungle, an international cross country Marathon style cycle race

The race is a four stage race covering close to 300 km over four days and will see riders climb close to 8000 m over off-road sections

Akshit Gaur

How often does it happen, that the youngest rider at an International Mountain Biking Stage race is an Indian boy? Almost Never, Well actually Never ever. Times, however, are changing - Akshit Gaur a young boy from the small town of Shimla is writing history. About a week ago - this young boy was anxiously waiting for his class 12 results (in which he did really well BTW) and now in a weeks time he will be competing in an international MTB race

Akshit at age 17 will become the youngest rider to start the Cross Country Marathon style race - Rumble in The Jungle in Sri Lanka. Not only is he the only Indian in that race - he is also the youngest rider. The race is a four stage race covering close to 300 km over four days. What makes this a really big challenge is the amount of climbing involved. Riders will climb close to 8000 m in four days over off-road sections, mountain ranges and tea gardens of Sri Lanka. There are a lot of things that make Akshits participation in the race a special occasion for all sports lovers in India

The race sees a great participation field with the likes of Cory Wallace (a former world no. 18, and three-time Canadian National Champion, Winner of Hero MTB Himalaya in 2014 and many other international accolades to his name) and Sonya Looney. To stand at the start line with men twice his age, experience - manifolds of his, strength and guile - much more than him and still believe that he can challenge them is what makes him a real Hero.

This is a beginning - he will continue to race many races in the coming years but this one will be very special. The transition from a boy to a man happens in very subtle things. For him, this is that moment and not just for him, but a lot of young aspirants watching him

Flag Bearer of Hope

Akshit was spotted in one of the first school programs conducted by HASTPA with the support of Hero Cycles. An initiative where we started going to schools with the objective of picking prospective talent and providing them with a platform and the requisite infrastructure, equipment and training to further enhance their skills and develop them into world class athletes.

In other words, Akshit’s participation is a manifestation of that dream. Akshit was spotted and enrolled in the Hero Action Team in March 2016. His participation represents hope. Maybe it's more symbolic that what it actually is but the symbolism is essential for people to start believing in a concept. The symbolism is essential for people to believe that there is a future in a sport called cycling; there is a future in being an athlete in India. Irrespective of the results of the race. this will be the impetus for a lot of our youngsters to take up the sport

Akshit has been a stellar performer

Since his introduction into the sport and then the Hero Action team - this kid has made his mark. He is the most rapidly rising performer at MTB races in India. In 2016 he won the student category of the Hero MTB Shimla by a mile and was second overall (across all age groups). He even beat the national U19 Champion by quite some margin.

He came back and won the Hero MTB Shimla in 2017 as well. Finished the Nationals in seventh place owing to a crash in the first lap itself. Won MTB Nainital students category (3rd Overall). A lot of other races he has participated in - he has shown his character, skills and the ability to come back under pressure. It's this quality that will take him a long way. If he manages to secure a top 10 position at this race, his confidence will be boosted for many miles to come. This will also help bring the sport into the corporate limelight.

"Akshit is the manifestation of our dream. Hero HASTPA School programs were started in 2014 with an aim to pick top talent from various schools and then provide them with a platform to further improve their skills. With the support of Hero Cycles, we have been able to cover more than 100 schools reaching out to over 15,000 students since the conception of the program. The idea is to nurture a future Olympian in the sport from India and we are fully committed towards the cause.

“With the Hero Action Team and the races, we are actually able to fulfil a dream for a lot of young aspirants. All this was possible with the Help and support of Hero Cycles and UT Bikes. A lesser known sport like Mountain Biking needs a lot of corporate backing and Hero Cycles has shown the way,” said Mohit Sood, President of HASTPA.