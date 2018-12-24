All you need to know about Zest'19 Cyclothon

bhangalerohit98 FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 14 // 24 Dec 2018, 22:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cycle

Life is like riding a bicycle, you don't fall off unless you stop pedalling. Cycling is about discovering new roads like we discover new paths in life. Cometh the 13th of January, pedal along with thousands of people on the streets of Pune at the COEP ZEST Cyclothon.

You can't let this golden chance go. There are limited registrations.

The 21st century has seen an increased demand for renewable resources. The natural rate of production of coal and fossil fuels is not even a touch close to its rate of consumption.

This has led to the re-birth of bicycles but in a new form: geared, sporty and faster. But all they consume is our energy and not nature's resources.

In cities like Pune, this has given way for 'Cycle Lanes' on both sides of a wide road. Cycle lanes have become an essential component of the Smart City Transport System.

COEP ZEST aims to take it to a new level altogether by organising a Cyclothon, under the patronage of Pune Municipal Corporation's Pune Cycle Plan, on the 13th of January as we cycle ourselves to a green and sustainable future.

This year’s theme is to make the world aware of the potential hidden in our country, in these differently abled people, their strong determination to prove the world!

Under this agenda this year, we plan to organise a Cyclothon on 13th of January 2019, with the theme “Cycle for a better tomorrow”.

Also, we have planned an open marathon for the abled and differently abled citizens of Pune on 20th of January 2019.

Advertisement

Event Timing

Event Start Date - Sun, 13 Jan '19

- Sun, 13 Jan '19 Event Start Time - 05:00 am

- 05:00 am Event End Date - Sun, 13 Jan '19

- Sun, 13 Jan '19 Event End Time - 11:00 am

Event Route

Starting from COEP Ground>> University Circle>> Pashan Circle>> CSD Canteen>> Pashan Circle>> University Circle>> COEP Ground.

Advertisement