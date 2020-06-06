Cycling federation told to call off camp, boxers could face same fate

The Cycling Federation of India (CFI) has been denied a training-camp in Patiala and Imphal by the SAI.

Boxing Federation of India is also planning a similar camp and may face a similar fate.

The cyclists have been asked to stop training

Despite a standing operating procedure from the government to re-start skill-based training for weight-lifters, hockey players and athletes inside gyms in NIS Patiala and Bangalore, the Cycling Federation of India (CFI) has been denied a training-camp in Patiala and Imphal by the Sports Authority of India.

The ostensive reason being given is that the state government isn’t in sync with home ministry guidelines.

“We came to know that we can’t start our camp from June 10 because Patiala is close to a hotspot, and no one wants to take a chance. We have cyclists from across India – right from the Andamans to Imphal. Unfortunately, we cannot start the camp,” Onkar Singh, the secretary-general of CFI told Sportskeeda.

“I was also in touch with the sports minister of Punjab. Like I said everyone is reluctant to take a chance. We are still trying to create a space where cyclists can at least train in green zones,” Singh added.

Sources revealed that the Boxing Federation of India is also planning a similar camp and may face a similar fate with Olympic qualified bowers and future hopefuls.

“Only those who are inside the NIS Patiala are allowed to train,” the source said.

These sources also revealed that weightlifters, hockey players and athletes have been inside the NIS campus before the lockdown started and they have been demanding to train for some time. Now that the government has passed an order to resume training, these athletes are finally allowed to go through their drills.

“As per estimates, there are over 35 athletes inside NIS Patiala who are allowed to train. The rest are being told to stay home and find a way to train in their own zones. There is no way any athlete can move around till the coronavirus chain is broken,” the source said.