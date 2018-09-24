Cyclothon 2018

SATTVA CYCLOTHON FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 17 // 24 Sep 2018, 22:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

CYCLOTHON 2018 will take place on September 30, 2018 at 6 AM from NMIMS' MPSTME

A recent International study conducted by Elsevier found that deaths due to heart disease in India have seen an increase of a whopping 34% since 1990.

The lack of exercise and sedentary lifestyle are the major proponents of heart diseases and we as a country need to be fit and healthy for a better tomorrow. Various researches have shown that regular cycling can reverse heart damage.

In fact, cycling just for three hours or 30 kilometres per week halves the risk of heart diseases and strokes. The need of the hour is to spread awareness and encourage people to live a healthy life by exercising regularly.

With this thought in mind, students from the Students’ Council of MPSTME, NMIMS are coming up with Cyclothon which is a pre-event of Sattva, the official cultural festival of NMIMS’ MPSTME, which is one of the biggest cultural festivals organised in Mumbai.

Cyclothon is the precursor to Sattva and through Cyclothon one can get a glimpse of Sattva. Cyclothon oversees 500+ cyclists battling it out in the wee hours of a Sunday.

Cyclothon will take place on September 30, 2018, and is comfortably one of the biggest Cyclothons organised in Mumbai. Cyclothon is organised in such a way that its 10 KM

The route is in one of the most happening areas of suburban Mumbai so as to catch maximum eyeballs.

This year’s Cyclothon is dedicated to the real heroes of our country who selflessly protect us 24x7.

Time and again, our army men have made us proud be it the Kargil war or the most recent Surgical Strikes and winning medals at the Asian Games.

We all at some point have sought a way to thank the Army in some way and Cyclothon 2018 is Team Sattva’s way of thanking the nation’s brave hearts.

Unlike other Cyclothons, the roads will indeed be blocked for Cyclothon 2018 and the winner will get a 21-gear customised bicycle from Team Sattva.

You don’t require a bicycle to participate in Cyclothon 2018 as cycles will be provided to those who can’t bring one to the event.

Refreshments will be aptly provided along the way along with first aid in case of emergency.

To be a part of something that would potentially push the country towards adopting a healthier lifestyle, please contact:-

Anisha Arora: +91 90507 00772

Advait Pai: +91 81088 20002

You can also register at: http://cyclothon.in/

Do have a look at the Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/sattvafest/

Date: September 30, 2018

Time: 6 AM

Venue: NMIMS’ MPSTME