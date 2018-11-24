×
Gary Fisher’ to host the ‘Trek Ride Camp’ Chennai with over 90 cycling enthusiasts

24 Nov 2018

Gary Fisher
Gary Fisher


Gary Fisher will host the ‘Trek Ride Camp’ this weekend on Sunday for fitness and cycling enthusiasts in the city. The event will witness over 90 cycling enthusiasts participate and try their hands at various high-end TREK performance bikes over a 15 Kms demo-ride on the idyllic roads of Chennai. The event will serve as a platform for riders to connect with industry experts, share opinions and receive valuable tips on cycling; in addition to riding a variety of Trek’s high-end bikes.

 

At the event, riders will gain an in-depth technical knowledge and they will get an opportunity to ride the bike of their choice from a variety of Trek’s high-end products across Road, MTB and Hybrid. Trek will have its entire range on display including Madone, Émonda, Domane, Marlin, X-Caliber, Dual Sport, FX and many more. Cycling enthusiasts will also get a chance to view and choose from a wide range of cycling accessories, merchandise, and riding gear offered by Trek under the brand name Bontrager.

 

Legendary cycling icon ‘Gary Fisher’ – The Founding Father of Mountain Bikes and brand ambassador of Trek Bicycle will host the ride camp. He will interact and share tips on selecting the right bicycle & riding gear, competing in international racing events and apt fitness regime for aspiring professional cyclists.

 

Talking about his experience legendary cycling icon & Trek Brand Ambassador Gary Fisher said, “Cycling is one of the easiest way of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. As a brand we believe a bicycle is a simple solution to some of the world's most complicated problems. This is my second visit to India and I am happy to see more and more Indians taking up cycling as a fun & social way of staying fit. Even in the professional cycling space I can see great progress being made with the recently concluded MTB Nationals in Pune – which was won by Trek sponsored rider Kiran Kumar Raju!

 

After the success of ‘Trek Ride Camp’ in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, the Chennai event is planned on Sunday November 25, 2018.


