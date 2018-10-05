India’s Elite Cyclists to race on the Delhi roads for SAKSHAM PEDAL DELHI 2018

The second edition of Saksham Pedal Delhi, India’s premier cyclothon, is all set to ensue in Delhi, on the 7th of October 2018. An initiative of Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA), in collaboration with DO IT Sports Management (India) Pvt. Ltd., the event will be supported by oil & gas companies.

The route mentioned in the map above will be closed on Sunday, 7th October from morning 4:30am to 10:00am on the occasion of the cyclothon.

Scheduled to be flagged off from the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the event will see participation from India’s finest elite athletes and amateur riders who will be competing for a prize money fund of INR 10 lakhs. Bollywood actress & fitness enthusiast, Disha Patani is also set to pedal at the second edition of Saksham Pedal Delhi this Sunday with Delhites.

In line with the speak of last year’s edition, Saksham Pedal Delhi, 2018 will aim to profess the importance of socio-environmental consciousness by promoting cycling, both as a lifestyle and as an alternate means of commute, especially for shorter distances for day to day activities such as cycling to work, riding to nearby places etc. Not only does this save fuel/money but also keeps us healthy and fit contributing to the reduction of vehicular emission by reducing congestion and improving traffic flow.

Mrs. Radha Kapoor Khanna, Founder & Executive Director of DO IT Sports Management said, “The first edition of India’s premier cyclothon received an overwhelming response from both, amateur cyclists and cycling enthusiasts alike. It was truly fantastic to see more than 5000 participants or superheroes as we like to call them, I am confident that the second edition of Saksham Pedal Delhi, will only be bigger & better”.

Mr. Alok Tripathi, (Executive Director-PCRA) said, “Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA), under the aegis of Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Government of India, is engaged in promoting fuel conservation across various sections of the economy. Conservation of petroleum products and environmental protection are important national causes and PCRA takes these noble causes forward by conducting cycling events to inculcate the message of fuel conservation. I am certain that the second edition of Saksham Pedal Delhi, will help extend and emphasize on these attributes to further positive effect. I also take this opportunity to thank the participating oil companies, DO IT Sports Management, Meraki Sport & Entertainment & the Cycling Federation of India, for their support.”

Mr. Onkar Singh, Secy. General of the Asian Cycling Confederation said “the growing popularity of cycling both as a lifestyle and as a sport in our country provides us with a great opportunity to instil environmental consciousness amongst the community at large. Our endeavour as the technical partners to SPD, will be to provide a world-class racing experience to both elite amateur cyclists from across the country.”

Race Categories:

1. ELITE RACE - Criterium race for athletes registered to and/or licensed by CFI - 50KM (Men) | 40KM (Women)

Start Time - 6.00 AM

2. AMATEUR RACE - A competitive timed mass-start race - 40KM (Men & Women), with 2 sub-categories:

a. Road: Start Time - 7.00 AM

b. MTB / Hybrid : Start Time - 7.10 AM

3. OPEN RIDE - Timed non-competitive race, open to cycling enthusiasts across age groups - 10KM (Men & Women)

Start Time - 8.30 AM

4. GREEN RIDE - Non-timed participative event category, to experience the joy of cycling - 6.5KM (Men & Women)

Start Time - 9 AM