Indian Cyclists unveil the Winners Jersey at the launch of the second edition of Saksham Pedal Delhi

Indian athletes Manorama Devi, Deborah Herold, Sonali Chanu, C Rajesh, Mayur Pawar and Bilal Ahmed unveil the medals at the launch of the second edition of Saksham Pedal Delhi, India’s Premier Cyclothon. An initiative of PCRA, supported by Oil & Gas PSUs, in collaboration with DO IT Sports Management, under the technical expertise of Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Saksham Pedal Delhi is expected to have over 6000 participants, across four categories – Elite Race, Amateur Race, Open & Green Ride.

Scheduled to be flagged off from the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the event will see participation from Indian athletes and Amateur riders who will be competing for a prize money fund of INR 10 lakhs. Up to 10 lucky participants in the Green Ride will stand a chance to win bicycles on event day.

Commenting on the launch of the event, Manorama Devi said, “This is a great initiative by PCRA, Cycling Federation of India and DO IT Sports Management. I strongly believe that Saksham Pedal Delhi will help in promoting the cycling culture in India. I am very excited to take part in the second edition of this cyclothon and looking forward to winning the race again this year”

Here are the race categories:

1. ELITE RACE - Criterium race for athletes registered to and/or licensed by CFI - 50KM (Men) | 40KM (Women)

Start Time - 6.00 AM

2. AMATEUR RACE - A competitive timed mass-start race - 40KM (Men & Women), with 2 sub-categories:

a. Road : Start Time - 7.00 AM

b. MTB / Hybrid : Start Time - 7.10 AM

3. OPEN RIDE - Timed non-competitive race, open to cycling enthusiasts across age groups - 10KM (Men & Women)

Start Time - 8.30 AM

4. GREEN RIDE - Non-timed participative event category, to experience the joy of cycling - 6.5KM (Men & Women)

Start Time - 9 AM