2021 Tour de France: Pogacar v Roglic - who will win the Slovenian battle in France?

Primoz Roglic of Team Jumbo-Visma almost won the 2020 Tour de France until the unexpected happened. Fellow Slovenian, Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates, grabbed Stage 20 – a mountain time trial — and changed the course of the race. Before that, Pogacar was trailing Roglic by 57 seconds. By the end of Stage 20, Pogacar was almost a minute ahead.

The fact that the race was fought so closely between the two Slovenians showcases the intensity of the rivalry between these two riders. Although nobody expects the same to happen in the 2021 Tour de France, both Roglic and Pogacar enter the 108th edition of the Grand Tour as favorites for the yellow jersey.

Team INEOS, Jumbo-Visma, UAE Team Emirates - Analyzing top teams and their leaders

2021 Tour de France: Tadej Pogacar v Primoz Roglic

Current form

Both Pogacar and Roglic have had victories this season ahead of the 2021 Tour de France. While Pogacar was the overall winner at four different races (UAE Tour, Tirreno-Adriatico, Liege-Bastogne-Liege and Tour of Slovenia), Roglic won the green jersey (points classification) at Paris-Nice.

However, Roglic returned to the 2021 Tour of the Basque Country and grabbed the yellow jersey while Pogacar finished third. Roglic’s last race was Liege-Bastogne- Liege. Meanwhile, young Pogacar has kept himself busy participating in Slovenia, racing in the National Championships after the Tour of Slovenia.

Climbing form

The Grand Depart of the 2021 Tour de France is with the hill stage in Brest, Brittany. It is arguably one of the toughest starts to the Grand Tour where riders have to climb a double ascent of Mont Ventoux.

Looking at all the races these two Slovenians have participated in so far, Pogacar surely comes ahead in the comparison. Even though most of the time he has had to ride along with almost no support from his team, that doesn’t discourage Pogacar from leading from the front. Compared to Pogacar, Roglic needs to up his climbing game if he wants to win the 2021 Tour de France yellow jersey.

Time trial form

One could consider Roglic to be a time trial master. According to ProCycling Stats, Roglic has garnered over 3000 points in time trial specialty so far in his career. However, if the 2020 Tour de France has taught us anything, it is to expect the unexpected.

The crucial mountain time trial, stage 20 (36 kilometers), saw Pogacar change the course of the race forever. But his recent form hasn't been great in the time trial. In the National Championships Time Trial recently held in Slovenia, Pogacar came third.

Team support

On paper, Roglic has a far better team to support him in the 2021 Tour de France. Even during the 2020 edition, Roglic had the support of Tom Dumoulin and Wout van Aert. This year he will find support in Wout van Aert and Steven Kruijswijk.

Team Jumbo-Visma has better riders on paper compared to Pogacar’s UAE Team Emirates. While Rafal Majka and Davide Formolo will be supporting defending champion Pogacar, Team Emirates’ other option is young American Brandon McNulty. However, looking at UAE Team Emirates, there’s a lot left to be desired.

Conclusion

Whether it is current form, mental strength or being race-ready and experienced, both Pogacar and Roglic will remain the favorites for the majority of the race. However, being the more experienced rider among the two Slovenians, Roglic might have the upper hand.

But Pogacar has the ability to surprise. From total isolation and with no team support, Pogacar won last year’s race. In the end, it will be interesting to see how the two Slovenians battle it out amongst each other. Even if neither of them wins the race and someone from Team INEOS Grenadiers grabs the yellow jersey, these two will keep everybody on the edge of their seats.

