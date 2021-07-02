2021 Tour de France: Fan faces trial, Mohoric wins longest stage

The fan who caused the 2021 Tour de France stage one accident that saw 21 riders crashing and most of the peloton being affected will face trial on October 14, according to an ESPN report.

The accident occurred with 45 kilometers left of stage one of the 2021 Tour de France.

The fan, who was holding a placard which read "Allez Opi-Omi" — meaning "go granddad, grandmom" in German — knocked down Team Jumbo-Visma's Tony Martin. As Martin went down, the whole peloton came crashing behind him.

French authorities said the woman was French and had been taken into custody in Landerneau.

Following the incident, 2021 Tour de France deputy director of the Tour, Pierre-Yves Thouault, had announced that the authorities were searching for the fan and were suing her for causing the crash and fleeing the scene of the accident.

Matej Mohoric won the longest 2021 Tour de France race — stage seven from Vierzon to Le Creusot.

Mohoric is a stage winner at Vuelta a España and the Giro d’Italia.

🏆🏆🏆 Matej Mohoric completes his Grand Tour stage win straight flush. Giro d'Italia - Tour de France - Vuelta a España accomplished. #TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/u6vZTFwwKm — ammattipyöräily (@ammattipyoraily) July 2, 2021

Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel retained the race leader's yellow jersey. Van der Poel looked tired and exhausted. ESPN quoted van der Poel after the race:

"It was 250 kilometers full gas. It went really fast and we managed to break away with a really strong group, it was really hard. I went to the limit to keep this jersey, which is really special."

