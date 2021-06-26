Tour de France: Julian Alaphilippe goes from black-and-blue to yellow in crash-marred stage one

Team Deceuninck–Quick-Step's Julian Alaphilippe, who became a father a few days ago, won the opening stage of the 2021 Tour de France. The world champion recovered from a crash to be the first wearer of this year's Tour yellow jersey. Ably supported by his team, Alaphilippe became the first Frenchman to win the first stage of the Grand Tour event since Christophe Moreau 20 years ago. He is also the third person -- after Georges Speicher in 1934 and Bernard Hinault in 1981 -- to replace the world champion's rainbow jersey with the maillot jaune at the end of stage one.

Team BikeExchange's Michael Matthews of Australia finished second, while Team Jumbo-Visma's Primoz Roglic of Slovenia was third.

Alaphilippe was quoted by Reuters as saying:

"I really wanted to win this stage, my [Deceuninck-Quick Step] team believed in me and protected me all day long, I had to finish it off in the last ascent."

Tour de France: What is a yellow jersey and why is it important?

The Frenchman added:

"I attacked far from the line to test my rivals but when I saw there was a gap I thought I should continue."

Ide Schelling of Team Bora–Hansgrohe took the polka-dot jersey. Johnny Hoogerland was the last Dutchman to wear the polka-dot jersey in 2011. Defending champion Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia, who rides for UAE Team Emirates, picked up the best young rider's white jersey.

Tour de France 2021: schedule, routes and terrain

Tour de France: Fan causes crash

Still can’t wrap my head around this. I mean 🤐 #TourDeFrance pic.twitter.com/k6kso6Fw3H — Sudatta (@iSudatta) June 26, 2021

The 2021 edition's Grand Depart kicked off from Brest, Brittany. The 197.8km stretch, which ended in Landerneau, witnessed two major crashes. The first was at 152km and was caused by a fan, whose placard knocked down Tony Martin of Team Jumbo-Vimsa and most of the peloton. The second crash occurred around 7.2km from the finish, which may have been caused due to the touch of a wheel of a biker of Team B&B Hotels Vital Concept. Four-time champion Chris Froome who went down in the second crash was unable to stand for a long time. Making his first appearance at the Tour de France for Israel Start-Up Nation, the Englishman, however, managed to get back on his bike and ride through the pain. AG2R Citroën Team's Greg Van Avermaet and Ineos Grenadiers' Richie Porte were also involved in the second and less controversial crash.

At the end of stage one of the 2021 Tour de France, Germany's Jasha Suetterlin of Team DSM abandoned the race due to injuries he sustained in the first crash.

The 21 stages of this year's event will cover seven flat stages, five hilly stages, six mountain stages, and two individual time trials.

The Tour de France was first staged in 1903 to increase the sales of the newspaper L’Auto. Tour de France is one of the three Grand Tours and has been held annually since then except during the two world wars.

Edited by Prasad Mathew