2021 Tour de France Odds, Predictions: Best bets and how to watch

The 2021 Tour de France starts on 26 June in Brest, Brittany with 184 riders fighting for the yellow jersey. The oddsmakers are betting on defending champion Tadej Pogacar from the UAE Team Emirates, while Primoz Roglic of Team Jumbo-Visma and 2018 winner Geraint Thomas of Team INEOS Grenadiers come second and third on the list of oddsmakers.

The 21 stages will cover seven flat stages, five hilly stages, six mountain stages, and two individual time trials. There are multiple categories on which a person can place a wager. The most popular category is the yellow jersey - the outright winner.

2021 Tour de France: Schedule, routes and terrain

2021 Tour de France Odds: Full list

Outright Winner Stage 1 Winner King Of The Mountains Place Points Classification Team Classification Top 10 Finish Young Rider Classification

2021 Tour de France Odds: Favorite Cyclists

Tadej Pogacar +150 Primoz Roglic +220 Geraint Thomas +550 Richard Carapaz +900 Egan Bernal +1000 Remco Evenpoel +1200 Julian Alaphilippe +2900 Richie Porte +3100 Rigoberto Uran +3300 Tao Geoghegan Hart +3600

2021 Tour de France: How to watch

NBC and NBCSN have TV rights to the 2021 Tour de France. NBC will show replays and pre-race shows as part of their daily coverage.

2021 Tour de France: Live Streaming

The Peacock app also shows all the 21 stages of the 2021 Tour de France online at a premium subscription which costs US$4.99 per month. A seven-day free trial version is available and a no-ad subscription costs US$9.99 per month.

2021 Tour de France: Timing

The coverage will start quite early in the U.S. around 7:00 Eastern Time and on some days will start as early as 6:00 Eastern Time. Stage 21 will start around 9:00 Eastern Time on 18 July 2021.

2021 Tour de France: Full Schedule with dates and stages

Stage 1: June 26 - Brest – Landerneau - 187 km - Hills

Stage 2: June 27 - Perros-Guirec – Mûr-de-Bretagne - 182 km - Hills

Stage 3: June 28 - Lorient – Pontivy - 182 km - Flat

Stage 4: June 29 - Redon – Fougères -152 km - Flat

Stage 5: June 30 - Changé – Laval - 27 km - Individual Time Trials

Stage 6: July 1 - Tours – Châteauroux - 144 km - Flat

Stage 7: July 2 - Vierzon – Le Creusot - 248 km - Hills

Stage 8: July 3 - Oyonnax – Le Grand Bornand - 151 km - Mountains

Stage 9: July 4 - Cluses – Tignes - 145 kms - Mountains

July 5 - REST DAY

Stage 10: July 6 - Albertville – Valence - 186 kms - Flat

Stage 11: July 7 - Sorgues – Malaucène - 199 kms - Mountain

Stage 12: July 8 - Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux – Nîmes - 161 kms - Flat

Stage 13: July 9 - Nîmes – Carcassonne - 220 kms - Flat

Stage 14: July 10 - Carcassonne – Quillan - 184 kms - Hills

Stage 15: July 11 - Céret – Andorra la Vella - 192 kms - Mountains

JULY 12 - REST DAY

Stage 16: July 13 - Pas de Case – Saint-Gaudins - 169 kms - Hills

Stage 17: July 14 - Muret – Col du Portet - 178 kms - Mountains

Stage 18: July 15 - Pau – Luz-Ardiden - 130 kms - Mountains

Stage 19: July 16 - Mourenx – Libourne - 203 kms - Flat

Stage 20:July 17 - Libourne – Saint-Émilion - 31 kms - Individual Time Trials

Stage 21: July 18 - Chatou – Paris - 112 kms - Flat

