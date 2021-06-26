2021 Tour de France Odds, Predictions: Best bets and how to watch

The 2021 Tour de France starts on 26 June in Brest, Brittany with 184 riders fighting for the yellow jersey. The oddsmakers are betting on defending champion Tadej Pogacar from the UAE Team Emirates, while Primoz Roglic of Team Jumbo-Visma and 2018 winner Geraint Thomas of Team INEOS Grenadiers come second and third on the list of oddsmakers.
The 21 stages will cover seven flat stages, five hilly stages, six mountain stages, and two individual time trials. There are multiple categories on which a person can place a wager. The most popular category is the yellow jersey - the outright winner.
2021 Tour de France: Schedule, routes and terrain
2021 Tour de France Odds: Full list
Outright Winner
- Stage 1 Winner
- King Of The Mountains
- Place
- Points Classification
- Team Classification
- Top 10 Finish
- Young Rider Classification
2021 Tour de France Odds: Favorite Cyclists
- Tadej Pogacar +150
- Primoz Roglic +220
- Geraint Thomas +550
- Richard Carapaz +900
- Egan Bernal +1000
- Remco Evenpoel +1200
- Julian Alaphilippe +2900
- Richie Porte +3100
- Rigoberto Uran +3300
- Tao Geoghegan Hart +3600
2021 Tour de France: How to watch
NBC and NBCSN have TV rights to the 2021 Tour de France. NBC will show replays and pre-race shows as part of their daily coverage.
2021 Tour de France: Live Streaming
The Peacock app also shows all the 21 stages of the 2021 Tour de France online at a premium subscription which costs US$4.99 per month. A seven-day free trial version is available and a no-ad subscription costs US$9.99 per month.
2021 Tour de France: Timing
The coverage will start quite early in the U.S. around 7:00 Eastern Time and on some days will start as early as 6:00 Eastern Time. Stage 21 will start around 9:00 Eastern Time on 18 July 2021.
2021 Tour de France: Full Schedule with dates and stages
Stage 1: June 26 - Brest – Landerneau - 187 km - Hills
Stage 2: June 27 - Perros-Guirec – Mûr-de-Bretagne - 182 km - Hills
Stage 3: June 28 - Lorient – Pontivy - 182 km - Flat
Stage 4: June 29 - Redon – Fougères -152 km - Flat
Stage 5: June 30 - Changé – Laval - 27 km - Individual Time Trials
Stage 6: July 1 - Tours – Châteauroux - 144 km - Flat
Stage 7: July 2 - Vierzon – Le Creusot - 248 km - Hills
Stage 8: July 3 - Oyonnax – Le Grand Bornand - 151 km - Mountains
Stage 9: July 4 - Cluses – Tignes - 145 kms - Mountains
July 5 - REST DAY
Stage 10: July 6 - Albertville – Valence - 186 kms - Flat
Stage 11: July 7 - Sorgues – Malaucène - 199 kms - Mountain
Stage 12: July 8 - Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux – Nîmes - 161 kms - Flat
Stage 13: July 9 - Nîmes – Carcassonne - 220 kms - Flat
Stage 14: July 10 - Carcassonne – Quillan - 184 kms - Hills
Stage 15: July 11 - Céret – Andorra la Vella - 192 kms - Mountains
JULY 12 - REST DAY
Stage 16: July 13 - Pas de Case – Saint-Gaudins - 169 kms - Hills
Stage 17: July 14 - Muret – Col du Portet - 178 kms - Mountains
Stage 18: July 15 - Pau – Luz-Ardiden - 130 kms - Mountains
Stage 19: July 16 - Mourenx – Libourne - 203 kms - Flat
Stage 20:July 17 - Libourne – Saint-Émilion - 31 kms - Individual Time Trials
Stage 21: July 18 - Chatou – Paris - 112 kms - Flat
