2021 Tour de France: Spectator who caused Stage 1 crash wanted by authorities

The spectator who caused the first crash of the 2021 Tour de France during Stage 1 of the cycling event is now wanted by the authorities for fleeing the scene of the accident. The accident occurred with 45 kilometers left of Stage 1 of the 2021 Tour de France. A massive placard reading "Allez Opi-Omi" held by the woman hit Team Jumbo-Visma's Tony Martin who went down and the peloton came crashing behind him.

Tour de France race deputy director Pierre-Yves Thouault told AFP:

"We are suing this woman who behaved so badly. We are doing this so that the tiny minority of people who do this don't spoil the show for everyone."

Tony Martin said in a team press release:

“We had everything under control until the crash. I brought the guys to the front via the right side of the road, but crashed into the sign of the spectator. It all happened very quickly; suddenly almost the entire team was on the ground. Many spectators behave respectfully, but unfortunately not this one. Fortunately, Primoz came through it well. I hope the physical damage to myself and the other guys is manageable.”

The worst Tour de France crash I've ever seen

Team Deceuninck–Quick-Step's Julian Alaphilippe, who became a father a few days ago, won the opening stage of the 2021 Tour de France. The world champion recovered from the crash to become the first wearer of this year's Tour yellow jersey.

Ably supported by his team, Alaphilippe became the first Frenchman to win the first stage of the Grand Tour event since Christophe Moreau 20 years ago. He is also the third person, after Georges Speicher in 1934 and Bernard Hinault in 1981, to replace the world champion's rainbow jersey with the maillot jaune at the end of stage one.

Team BikeExchange's Michael Matthews of Australia finished second in the 2021 Tour de France, while Team Jumbo-Visma's Primoz Roglic of Slovenia was third.

Alaphilippe was quoted by Reuters as saying:

"I really wanted to win this stage, my [Deceuninck-Quick Step] team believed in me and protected me all day long, I had to finish it off in the last ascent."

The Frenchman added:

"I attacked far from the line to test my rivals but when I saw there was a gap I thought I should continue."

Ide Schelling of Team Bora–Hansgrohe took the polka-dot jersey. Johnny Hoogerland was the last Dutchman to wear the polka-dot jersey in 2011. Defending champion Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia, who rides for UAE Team Emirates, picked up the best young rider's white jersey.

