2021 Tour de France Stage 2: Mathieu van der Poel grabs yellow jersey as 4 riders withdraw

Mathieu van der Poel, the talented grandson of Tour de France legend, Raymond Poulidor, won the second stage of the 2021 Tour de France. Van Der Poel took away the yellow jersey as he crossed the finish line after covering 183.5 kilometers from Perros-Guirec to of Mûr-de-Bretagne, near Pontivy. The 26-year-old Dutchman, who represents Team Alpecin–Fenix is the second rider to wear the Maillot Jaune after Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe of Team Deceuninck–Quick-Step won the Stage 1 on Saturday in Landerneau.

WHAT A FINISH! It's 🇳🇱 @mathieuvdpoel who claimed the win and the Yellow Jersey in exhilarating fashion.



Here's the last KM



Quel final excitant ! C'est 🇳🇱 @mathieuvdpoel qui remporte l'étape et le @MaillotjauneLCL !#TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/y35TqUeNMT — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) June 27, 2021

Tour de France 2021: schedule, routes and terrain

Defending champion of the 2020 Tour de France, Tadej Pogacar, and runners-up from last year, Primoz Roglic, continued their great form to keep their hopes of winning the overall winner in general classification alive.

🏆 Rankings after stage 2 / Classements après l'étape 2 🏆



The Jerseys and rankings following stage 2. ⬇️



Les maillots distinctifs et les classements après l'étape 2. ⬇️#TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/WPSOSm41Eb — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) June 27, 2021

2021 Tour de France: Key battles and contenders

In his debut Tour de France, Van der Poel dropped to the tarmac with joy, covering his face as he continued to the weight of Poulidor’s historic legacy.

2021 Tour de France: Teams and their full squads

Speaking to AFP, Van der Poel spoke about Poulidor, who died in 2019 at the age of 83. “Imagine how he’d feel, he’s not here. This was my last chance on the Tour to do it, it’s so good.”

Four Riders abandon 2021 Tour de France

Out of the 23 teams, four are incomplete with their riders withdrawing from the 2021 Tour de France. Movistar’s Marc Soler withdrew with two broken elbows, while Groupama-FDJ’s Ignatas Konovalovas was left unconscious after his crash. Jasha Sütterlin of Team DSM was the first rider to withdraw from the race due to a wrist injury. B&B-KTM ’s Cyril Lemoine, 38, also departed with four broken ribs.

2021 Tour de France: Spectator who caused Stage 1 crash wanted by authorities

The spectator who caused the first crash of the 2021 Tour de France during Stage 1 of the cycling event is now wanted by the authorities for fleeing the scene of the accident. The accident occurred with 45 kilometers left of Stage 1 of the 2021 Tour de France. A massive placard reading "Allez Opi-Omi," which was held by a woman, hit Team Jumbo-Visma's Tony Martin who went down.

Tour de France race deputy director Pierre-Yves Thouault told AFP:

"We are suing this woman who behaved so badly. We are doing this so that the tiny minority of people who do this don't spoil the show for everyone."

Tony Martin said in a team press release:

“We had everything under control until the crash. I brought the guys to the front via the right side of the road, but crashed into the sign of the spectator. It all happened very quickly; suddenly almost the entire team was on the ground. Many spectators behave respectfully, but unfortunately not this one. Fortunately, Primoz came through it well. I hope the physical damage to myself and the other guys is manageable.”

Edited by Gautham Balaji