2021 Tour de France video: Caleb Ewan crashes out with collarbone injury

Lotto Soudal rider Caleb Ewan of Australia is out of the 2021 Tour de France after fracturing his collarbone during Stage Three of the Grand Tour. The Australian crashed with Peter Sagan of Bora-Hansgrohe. Both Sagan and Ewan came tumbling down near the stage three finish of the 2021 Tour de France.

We have an unfortunate update about @CalebEwan 😰



Following his crash, Caleb is forced to leave the race due to a right collarbone fracture. More news to follow.



📸Facepeeters pic.twitter.com/yobvLJ4l0U — Lotto Soudal (@Lotto_Soudal) June 28, 2021

Speaking to Velon, Ewan said:

"I don't remember too much, it all happened quite quickly. All I remember is I wanted to go quite early in the chicane. We were sprinting on the left and I started and saw the guys on the front were closing to the right so I had to stop sprinting and then hope for it to open up again. But I think when all that happened I came close to Peter and then we were quite close together on the wheel and when Merlier went again to the right I touched the wheel and went down."

Ewan recalled how painful it was in the immediate aftermath. He said:

"Usually, when you crash at first you don't feel so much, the adrenaline is there. But straight away I felt a lot of pain and they were pressing on my collarbone and I felt it clicking, so yeah, not good."

The 26-year-old is staying positive and hopes to return before the Vuelta a España next month.

"It's the first bone I've ever broken, but they told me it's broken in four spots. I don't know too much of the details. I have to get some surgery on it to get it back in place. Of any bone to break it's one of the good ones to come back from, recovery-wise," he told.

Oh no, Caleb Ewan took out Peter Sagan near the finish line #TourDeFrance 2021 pic.twitter.com/oyIRI2C14T — Norm Tweeter (@TweeterNorm) June 28, 2021

"This is part of cycling, unfortunately. I have to let it heal. And when I can train again I'll talk with the team and see which races suit me best. There are still seven weeks until the Vuelta so that should be enough time to let it heal and then train. Hopefully, that'll still be a goal of mine this year."

2021 Tour de France favorites Geraint Thomas and Primoc Roglic crashed in Stage 3 as well. Thomas dislocated his shoulder with 145 kilometers left in Stage 3, while Robert Gesink of Team umbo-Visma had to completely abandon the race after his crash.

Roglic also crashed with 10 kilometers left in stage 3 of the 2021 Tour de France. He had to frantically ride the remaining distance to cover ground. The Team Jumbo-Visma leader finished Stage Three over a minute down, which leaves him in 20th position on GC.

