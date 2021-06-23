Full details of 4 US cyclists at 2021 Tour de France

Twenty-three teams will be participating at the 2021 Tour de France, with 184 riders battling it out for the yellow jersey. Of the 184 riders, only four Americans are participating in the 108th edition of the Tour de France, whose Grand Depart is on 26 June from Brest, Brittany in France. The four US cyclists - Sepp Kuss, Brandon McNutly, Sean Bennett and Nielson Powless - represent four different teams and have their own unique abilities which have earned them spots in their respective squads.

Sepp Kuss – Team Jumbo-Visma: Out of the four American riders, Sepp Kuss is the biggest name in the US cycling circuit. He is one of the main support riders in Team Jumbo-Visma and has provided strong assist to team’s leader and 2020 Tour de France runners-up, Primož Roglič. However, Kuss’ only ability is just not to come as a second fiddle to Roglič but he has the ability to pace ahead in rough terrains and climb ahead of other riders. As he readies for the 2021 Tour de France, Kuss has become a regular part of the Team Jumbo-Visma squad, proving his loyalty to the team and leader Roglič over and over again.

Brandon McNulty – UAE Team Emirates: Probably one of the biggest surprises of the 2021 Tour de France rider line-up. The 23-year-old US cyclist is excited to be supporting the defending champion, Tadej Pogačar, and expressed that the whole situation is a little crazy for him. Although he didn’t manage to win the Tour of the Basque County or any stage in the race, he has already impressed his team enough to earn a spot in the 2021 Tour de France line-up.

Nielson Powless – Team EF Education-Nippo: Another talented US cyclist, Nielson Powless, will be a strong contender for the time trial stages. On a good day, he can also give strong competition with good climbing and will be a key support to leader Rigoberto Urán. But he needs to work on his consistency.

Sean Bennett - Team Qhubeka Assos: The 25-year-old American rider from El Cerrito, California, is not as famous as the other riders from the States. However, in 2018 Tour of Gila, he came 8th overall and also won the young rider award.

