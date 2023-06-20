Asian Track Cycling Championships: Ronaldo Singh wins silver

Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam continues to impress, as the Indian cyclist won silver in the Asian Track Cycling Championship 2023.

The tournament, which is being conducted in Niali, Malaysia, witnessed the 21-year-old cyclist grab the silver medal in a 1km individual time trial on Monday. Ronaldo Singh won a bronze medal at this same event last year.

This year, the young promising talent from India finished his race in 1:00.863. He fell just a few milliseconds behind Muhammad Fadhi Mohd Zonis. The Malaysian star topped the time trial with 1:00.559.

SAI Media @Media_SAI 's Ace track cyclist Ronaldo Singh wins 🥈 at the Asian Track Cycling Championships 2023 ‍♀



The



Heartiest congratulations champion🥳 's Ace track cyclist Ronaldo Singh wins 🥈 at the Asian Track Cycling Championships 2023‍♀The #TOPSchemeAthlete clinched 🥈in the 1km Time-trail event, clocking a National Record Timing of 1:00. 863 at the eventHeartiest congratulations champion🥳 🇮🇳's Ace track cyclist Ronaldo Singh wins 🥈 at the Asian Track Cycling Championships 2023 🚴‍♀The #TOPSchemeAthlete clinched 🥈in the 1km Time-trail event, clocking a National Record Timing of 1:00. 863 at the eventHeartiest congratulations champion🥳👏 https://t.co/K3AnhMUPp0

The bronze medal was awarded to Woorim Choi from The Republic of Korea, who clocked a time of 1:01.541. Notably, Ronaldo Singh bested his own national record with this timing. He achieved the timing of 1:01.724 last year.

This is not the first time Ronaldo Singh has made heads turn with his performance in the Asian Championships. In the last edition, the talented cyclist became the first-ever Indian to win a silver in a continental championship. The race witnessed a tough battle between the Indian star and Japan's Kento Yamasaki. However, the experienced Japanese cyclist defeated the Indian to win the gold.

Earlier, in this year's Championships, Ronaldo Singh created a national record in Men's Sprint qualification of 200m Flying Time Trial. He clocked 9.877s in this edition, improving his own national record by 0.033s. Ronaldo Singh finished 10th in this event.

Dhanyadha JP wins silver in Junior Asian Track Cycling Championships

Dhanyadha JP became the first-ever Indian to win a silver medal in the 2km individual pursuit category in the Junior Asian Track Cycling Championships in Nilai, Malaysia.

DD News @DDNewslive NCOE IGSC Cyclist Dhanyadha JP created a new national record in women’s Junior individual pursuit (2000mtr) after clocking 2.28.871 and secured 2nd position in the Asian track cycling championship. NCOE IGSC Cyclist Dhanyadha JP created a new national record in women’s Junior individual pursuit (2000mtr) after clocking 2.28.871 and secured 2nd position in the Asian track cycling championship. https://t.co/7EaKehMwfx

The 17-year-old also created the national record for the event by clocking the timing of 2 minutes and 28 seconds. The earlier record timing was 2 minutes 31 seconds. Notably, the youngster finished fourth in the 7.5 km scratch and race team pursuit as well.

The Tamil Nadu cyclist, who took up the sport when she was 12, also made it to Team India, which will represent the country in the Youth Commonwealth Games at Trinbago, Port of Spain. The tournament will begin on August 4.

Poll : 0 votes