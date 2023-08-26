Belgian cyclist Tijl De Decker passes away after crash during training

Belgian Cyclist Tijl De Decker has passed away after sustaining severe injuries during training last Wednesday. The 22-year-old crashed into the back of a car on Wednesday and was seriously injured, losing a lot of blood.

He was immediately rushed to Antwerp University Hospital and underwent surgery. Unfortunately, the cyclist did not survive the crash and died on Friday, the Lotto-Dstny's official statement read. The team also sent condolences to the friends and family of Tijl De Decker.

"Despite the best efforts of the staff at the hospital, Tijl couldn't make it through and this morning he lost his battle,” Lotto Dstny said in a statement.

Expand Tweet

Tijl De Decker was considered one of the promising cyclists after several stand-out performances for Lotto-Dstny's reserve team this year. In March, he won a stage of the Tour of Taiwan and followed it up with a second-place finish at the Rutland-Melton CiCLE Classic before his breakthrough victory at the Under-23 Paris-Roubaix race in May. In July, he signed a professional contract with Lotto Dstny and was all set to go Professional next year.

The CEO of Lotto Dstny, Stéphane Heulot, said in a statement:

"Tijl showed big progression this year and we believed in his growth margin. Stepping up to the pro team was a logical choice. Unfortunately, he will never turn pro and we will always remember him as a talented young rider and a warm and friendly person off the bike," the statement read.

Tijl De Decker is the third aspiring pro to pass away while training on roads

In the past few months, two aspiring pros have lost their lives while training on the roads. In July, Magnus White lost his life after being hit from behind by a motorist in Boulder, Colorado. The 17-year-old was all set to represent the United States at the UCI Cycling World Championships in Scotland. He was a member of the US Junior Men's National Team.

Gabriele Glodenyte was yet another cyclist who was killed during an accident in May 2023. The 24-year-old Irish cyclist was the winner of the National Road Series 2022. He was killed after crashing in a collision with a motorist during his training. Glodenyte was training in Co Dublin along with his partner Sean Landers during the time of the crash.

In July, Italian cyclist Jacopo Venzo had recently lost his life because of a crash during a race in Austria. The 17-year-old met with an accident during the first stage of Junioren Rundfahrt. The tour was immediately canceled after the crash.