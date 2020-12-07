"Cycling is a great way to stay fit": Sports minister Kiren Rijiju launches 2nd edition of Fit India Cyclothon 

Intending to spread awareness about fitness and improve the environment, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the 2nd edition of Fit India Cyclothon on Sunday (December 6). He highlighted the significance of cycling in his recent tweet as he wrote:

Cycling is a great way to stay fit & reduce carbon footprints. I invite all of you to the 2nd Fit India Cyclothon with your family & friends from Dec 7-31. Let's join the clarion call of PM @NarendraModi Ji 'Fitness Ka Dose Aadha Ghanta Roz' #NewIndiaFitIndia #FitIndiaMovement pic.twitter.com/FJ355fwwSu — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) December 6, 2020

Kiren Rijiju had launched the first edition of the Fit India Cyclothon in January this year in Panaji, where more than 35 lakh cyclists joined the Fit India Cyclothon.

Fit India Cyclothon 2020-21 to last for 25 days

Fit India Cycolothon will begin on December 7 and will go on till the last day of 2020

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju shared on Twitter that the upcoming Fit India Cyclothon will get underway on Monday (December 7). The event will happen in every district across the country before culminating on December 31.

The primary goal of this Cyclothon is to spread the cycling culture in India and improve the fitness levels. Citizens can register themselves for this grand event on the official Fit India website. The cyclists can also share their videos on social media, tagging @FitIndiaOff on Twitter, and using #FitIndiaCyclothon and #NewIndiaFitIndia hashtags.

Each cyclist can determine the distance they wish to cycle every day. This event gained much interest from the citizens last year, and the reaction to this announcement on social media has been quite positive.