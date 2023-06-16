Cyclist Ronaldo Singh creates new National Record at the Asian Track Cycling Championship

India’s ace cyclist Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam created history on Thursday (June 15) as he bettered his own national record after clocking 9.877s at the Asian Track Cycling Championship in Niali, Malaysia. Singh made improved his record by 0.033s.

Ronaldo Singh finished 10th in the men's sprint qualification and subsequently qualified for the Round of 16 in the men's sprint event. He is also part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS). The scheme aims at preparing players to win medals at the Olympic Games.

Breaking the news to the Indian audience, the official Twitter account of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) tweeted,

“Ace Indian cyclist Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam created a New NR in Men's Sprint Qualification (200m Flying Time Trial) after clocking 9.877s as he finished 10th at the Asian Track Cycling Championships.”

Ronaldo Singh will be aiming for the medal after breaking his national record

The 21-year-old from Manipur is currently competing at the National Velodrome in Nilai. He will be eager to improve his performance from the last edition and aim for the gold this time.

For those who don’t know, Singh scripted history during the last edition of the competition in New Delhi, India. He became the first-ever Indian to win a silver medal in the senior category at a continental event. While he finished second in the sprint event, Ronaldo Singh also bagged a bronze medal during the previous edition in the 1KM time trial and team sprint events.

After missing out the last time, the young lad from Manipur will now be eager to get his hands on the gold medal in the sprint event. Furthermore, he will also be looking to add to his medal tally in the team sprint and 1 KM time trial events.

Malaysia is currently hosting the Asian Track Cycling Championships 2023. The international tournament began on June 14 and will be concluded on June 19, 2023.

