Indian cycling federation hit by controversy ahead of Asian championship in New Delhi

The Cycling Federation of India (CFI) has been rocked by controversy with less than a fortnight to go for the Asian Track Cycling Championships which be held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Sports Complex from June 18.

A junior international athlete attending a camp in Europe has alleged harassment at the hands of a national sprint coach. The 22-year-old cyclist from Maharashtra returned from Slovenia last week. The other members of the national team will be back on June 14.

The SAI said in a statement issued on Monday:

“Following the complaint by the athlete, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) immediately brought her back to India to ensure her safety."

Maninder Pal Singh, the secretary-general of the CFI, also issued a statement regarding the allegations leveled by the promising athlete. The CFI said in a statement:

“We have received a complaint from Mayuri Lute against the chief coach in sprint RK Sharma regarding inappropriate behaviour during the training cum competition exposure tour in Slovenia."

The month-long camp in preparation for the Indian team for the Asian Track Cycling Championships started in Slovenia on May 15 and will conclude on June 14.

A committee has now been set up to investigate the allegations. The SAI said in a statement:

“The matter is being dealt with on priority and will be resolved shortly."

The continental competition was earlier scheduled to be held in February of 2022 but was rescheduled due to the pandemic.

More than 500 athletes from 20 countries, including Korea, China, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Kazakhstan and Iran, have confirmed their participation in the first continental track championship of 2022.

The CFI will field a strong 56-member national team. Promising cyclist Esow Alben from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands will be one of the main attractions during the Asian competition.

