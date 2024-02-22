Indian cyclists create new national records at Asian Track Cycling Championship 2024

Team India bagged four medals on the opening day of the Asian Track Cycling Championships 2024 at Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi on Wednesday, February 21.

The campaign is a qualifying event for the Paris 2024 Olympics. The cyclists will accumulate ranking points for the Summer Games based on their performances in the New Delhi meet.

Besides the medals, the men’s and women’s elite sprint teams have created new national records. The Men’s Elite Sprint Team of Rojit Singh, David Beckham and Ronaldo Laitonjam created a new national record in 44.451 seconds, while the old record was 44.609 seconds.

On the other hand, the Women’s Elite Sprint Team of Triyasha, Sushikala and Mayuri has created a new national record of 50.329 seconds, while the old record was 50.438 seconds.

On the opening day of the competition, Team India went on to win four medals - one gold, two silver, and a bronze medal. The Women’s Junior Team Sprint of Sarita Kumari, Niya Sebastian, Zaina Ali, and Sabina Kumar bagged a gold medal in 53.383 seconds.

Meanwhile, the Men's Junior Team and Men's Junior Para Teams have won one silver medal each. The Men's Junior team of Narayan Mahto, Syed Khalid Baghi and Mayanglambam W. Meitei stood second with 47.936 seconds to clinch the silver medal.

Also, the Men's Para Team of Arshad Shaikh, Jalaluddin Ansari and Basavaraj Horaddi stood at the second rank with 1:02.661 seconds, bagging a silver medal.

Moving forward, the Women's Junior Team of Harshita Jakhar, Suhani Kumari, Dhanyadha JP, and Bhumika finished in the third position to bag the bronze medal.

Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur took to X to share the delightful news of the Indian cyclists dominating the campaign on Day 1.

“What an incredible start for Team India at the 43rd Senior, 30th Junior Asian Track & 12th Para Track Cycling Championships 2024 being held in @SAI_IG_Delhi. The remarkable athleticism, resilience, and perseverance shown by our contingent is praiseworthy. Wishing them the best and let's keep up the momentum,” he tweeted.

