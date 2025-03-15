Indian sprint team breaks national record at UCI Track Nations Cup 2025

India's trio of David Beckham, Esow Alban and Rojit Singh have set a new national record for the men's team sprint event at the UCI Track Cycling Nations Cup hosted by Konya, Turkey. They clocked 44.187 seconds, breaking the previous national record of 44.451 seconds.

David Beckham and Rojit Singh were a part of the trio which created the previous record as well. Beckham, Rojit and Ronaldo Singh teamed up to complete the event in 44.451 seconds during the Asian Championships in New Delhi. However, that record no longer stands.

It is pertinent to note that India could not make it past the qualification round despite the magnificent performance from Beckham, Rojit and Esow Alban. The trio finished 11th in the race. Great Britain topped the leaderboard by clocking 41.902s, while Japan came second after finishing in 42.229s.

India finished ahead of Mexico, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, and Argentina, but only the top eight teams made it through. The team that finished eighth was from the Netherlands. The Dutch trio clocked 43.302s to secure the qualification.

What's next for Indian team after breaking national record in UCI Track Nations Cup 2025?

Although the Indian trio of David Beckham, Esow Alban and Rojit Singh could not make it past the qualifying round, they will be delighted to have broken the national record for the men's team sprint event. They will now shift their focus to the individual events. The individual events at the UCI Track Nations Cup 2025 will start in the upcoming days.

Elsewhere, India's Harshveer Singh will be in action in the men's elimination race final on March 15. The race will begin at 9.15pm IST. Singh made the nation proud by qualifying for the final. It will be interesting to see if he can secure a medal for the nation at the grand stage.

