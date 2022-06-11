National-level cyclist lodges FIR against cycling coach for inappropriate behaviour

A national-level cyclist on Saturday lodged an FIR against national cycling coach RK Sharma for his inappropriate behaviour during a foreign exposure trip.

The national-level cyclist had previously accused the national coach of inappropriate behaviour in Slovenia.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) investigated the case through its Internal Complaints Committee (ICC). The committee then submitted a preliminary report on June 8 stating that the case was prima facie established and the incidents that the athlete had mentioned in her complaint were correct.

Following the report that was submitted by the ICC, the SAI terminated the contract of the coach, who was recommended by the Cycling Federation of India, with immediate effect.

The ICC also advised the athlete to file a police complaint, which the athlete decided to do on June 11. To ensure that the athlete is able to file the FIR smoothly, the SAI deputed two of its officers from the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), including a female officer, to accompany the athlete to the police station.

In a statement, the SAI said it would stand by the athlete's decision and extend support to her in the future as well.

Earlier, the SAI decided to call the entire Indian cycling contingent back from Slovenia, ending the training-cum-competition trip prematurely. The Indian endurance contingent, consisting of five males and a female, flew to Slovenia on May 15 and were scheduled to return on June 14.

The training-cum-competition trip to Slovenia was arranged to help the Indian team prepare well for the Asian Track Cycling Championships, scheduled to be held in New Delhi from June 18 to 22.

The coach threatened the cyclist that he would destroy her career by having her removed from the National Centre of Excellence (NCOE). Fearing for her safety, the cyclist then decided to quit the training camp.

