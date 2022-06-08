SAI terminates services of national cycling coach RK Sharma

After an Indian female cyclist accused Indian national cycling coach RK Sharma of inappropriate behavior, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) terminated the services of the coach with immediate effect.

The SAI had constituted an enquiry committee to hear the case about the coach's inappropriate behaviour during a foreign exposure trip to Slovenia, which was organized by the Cycling Federation of India (CFI).

The committee submitted its preliminary report and prima facia, the case was established and the allegations made by the athlete were found to be true. The coach, who was hired on the recommendation of the CFI, had a contract with the Sports Authority of India.

Following the report, SAI has terminated the contact of the coach with immediate effect. The committee will continue a detailed investigation into the case and submit a final report.

Indian cycling contingent cut shorts exposure trip

Earlier, the SAI decided to call the entire Indian contingent back from Slovenia, ending the training-cum-competition trip prematurely. The Indian endurance contingent, consisting of five males and a female, flew to Slovenia on May 15 and were scheduled to return on June 14.

The training-cum-competition trip to Slovenia was arranged to help the Indian team prepare well for the Asian Track Cycling Championships, scheduled to be held in New Delhi from June 18 to 22.

The matter came to light on Monday when SAI issued a statement, saying it had called the cyclist back to ensure her safety.

The coach threatened the cyclist that he would destroy her career by having her removed from the National Centre of Excellence (NCOE). Fearing for her safety, the cyclist then decided to quit the training camp.

“SAI in its direction had beforehand said that the athlete in question will be given a single room as she was the only female member in the contingent,” a SAI source said.

Coach RK Sharma will have to appear before a five-member inquiry panel, which will be headed by SAI’s internal sexual harassment committee head.

