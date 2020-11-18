Track Asia Cup 2020 postponed as COVID-19 cases spike in Delhi

The Track Asia Cup 2020 has been postponed as the number of Covid-19 cases has risen in Delhi yet again. The cycling competition was vital for India's chances to make it to the Cycling World Championship in Turkmenistan. Affiliated by the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), the seventh edition of the tournament was scheduled to take place from October 30 to November 1.

The Track Asia Cup could have been the first international sporting event to be held in Delhi amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The Cycling Federation of India held discussions with Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju earlier in regards to hosting the tournament under biosecure conditions.

India's elite young cyclists have resumed their training at Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex. The health safety measures are being followed strictly. Now we have very good cycling prospects at top international levels. pic.twitter.com/8sdKMUjw7z — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 4, 2020

Participating nations refused to travel which compelled CFI to postpone Track Asia Cup 2020

The cycling body was optimistic about hosting the tournament after Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju came forward for their funding as a part of their Annual Competition and Training Calendar (ACTC). According to several reports, no one offered to sponsor the event due to the pandemic.

During the meeting held between CFI's office-bearers and the officials of the Asian Cycling Confederation (ACC) in Dubai, it was known that many participating nations had refused to travel to the capital city. As per the regulations, a minimum of five participating countries or 100 cyclists needed to take part for the event to go ahead.

In last year's edition, India had a fantastic outing with ten gold, eight silver, and seven bronze medals to their name. Ronaldo Laitonjam was the most successful cyclist of the event, having won his fourth gold of the meet. The Indian cyclists had resumed their training a month ago and were gearing up for the competition.

The CFI can now organize the event within March 2021, or else the global body - Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) will take away the hosting rights from them.