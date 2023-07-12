“Very Sad to go out this way” - Mark Cavendish's Farewell to Teammates Elicits Emotional Reactions from Fans

Mark Cavendish's retirement plans from the world of cycling didn't go as expected. An unfortunate injury forced him to abandon the Tour de France 2023 with just 60 kilometres remaining until the finish line.

With a remarkable chance of winning the race, Cavendish's hopes were shattered during a chaotic moment. It was caused by the scorching weather conditions and the cyclists jostling for bottle refills, leading to collisions among the riders.

In the midst of the race, Cavendish crashed, and despite attempting to get back on his feet, he found himself unable to apply pressure or lift his right arm.

Later in the evening, Cavendish made a visit to his Astana Qazaqstan teammates from the hospital, intending to exchange greetings before heading home. However, this encounter sparked a stir online as his visit was tagged with the word "Goodbye."

Mark Cavendish says goodbye to his team-mates after leaving the hospital on Saturday evening.A true legend. Get well soon, @MarkCavendish (via @AstanaQazTeam Mark Cavendish says goodbye to his team-mates after leaving the hospital on Saturday evening.A true legend. Get well soon, @MarkCavendish 💛(via @AstanaQazTeam)https://t.co/boubx1tPJf

Concerned fans couldn't help but wonder if this signalled the retirement of the legendary rider, who has won the Tour de France stages a remarkable 34 times. The reactions flooded in, filled with messages of support for his recovery and speculations or requests for one more ride at the Tour de France to end his career on a better note.

One fan expressed their empathy for the team, particularly with Cavendish absent:

"There were so many emotions and so much respect in that room. I truly feel for the team and wish them the best, especially Cav."

Another fan thought that retirement is imminent for Cavendish and decided to with the cyclist all the best for his post-retirement career.

"It's very sad to see you go out this way. However, what an incredible career you've had! Thank you for being the champion you are. We wish you all the best in your future endeavors and hope you enjoy your time with family."

Speculating on the possibility of a return, a fan asked if they heard Mark Cavendish say:

"Same time next year, boys?"

Another fan sent their well wishes and expressed hope for Cavendish's comeback:

"Get well soon and come back next year, Mark."

Indeed, if Mark Cavendish recovers, there is a strong possibility that we may witness his triumphant return to the Tour de France. Here are the best reactions to the tweet.

Mark Cavendish's resilience shines in Tour de France Stage 7

In an exciting Tour de France 7th stage, Mark Cavendish secured a commendable second-place finish, narrowly trailing behind Jasper Philipsen and surpassing Biniam Girmay.

The stage took the cyclists from Mont-de-Marsan to Bordeaux. Despite his strong performance, Mark Cavendish expressed his deep disappointment in an interview, attributing the missed victory to gear issues during the latter part of his sprint.

However, he chose to channel his emotions positively on social media, celebrating the result and expressing gratitude towards his teammates. Cavendish shared a post appreciating their support and also offering words of motivation to his followers, inspiring them to keep pushing forward despite setbacks.

