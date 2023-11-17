Triyasha Paul, a rising cyclist, recently made headlines for her exceptional performance at the 2023 National Games, securing gold, silver, and bronze while representing Delhi. However, her switch from West Bengal to Delhi was not merely a sporting decision but a response to the lack of support from her home state.

"My state, West Bengal, does not support me," she told The Bridge.

Despite an impressive track record, with 15 international medals and a U18-time trial national record in 2019, Triyasha alleges receiving no support or recognition from West Bengal. This prompted her to make the significant decision of representing Delhi instead.

Triyasha highlighted the contrasting support for athletes in Maharashtra, where financial rewards are provided for outstanding performances. For perspective, Maharashtra secured the highest position on the medal tally with 228 medals, including 80 golds.

In contrast, West Bengal lagged, occupying the 18th spot with a modest tally of 56 medals, including seven gold medals. The cyclist not only sought acknowledgment but also faced challenges in acquiring expensive cycling equipment.

Despite reaching out to the West Bengal government for assistance, her pleas went unanswered.

"I had pleaded for help because the cycle that I use is so costly. Each cycle costs around Rs 10 lakh. The state sports ministry did not even pick up our calls. My brother, Akash, tried to reach out to the ministry, but our effort went in vain," she added.

However, Triyasha expressed gratitude for the support she now receives from the Sports Authority of India (SAI). Under SAI's care, Triyasha finds relief as her equipment, nutrition, and physical training requirements are attended to.

"Being an SAI athlete, the government looks after all my needs," she was quoted as saying to The Bridge.

Triyasha's splendid performance at the National Games 2023

Triyasha recently showcased her prowess at the National Games held in Delhi. Representing Delhi, Triyasha Paul secured gold in the time trial (500m), silver in the 200m, and bronze in the Carrington event (250m) at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Sports Complex. This iconic venue stands as the sole indoor track in India.

Notably, Triyasha had previously dazzled at the 36th National Games in Ahmedabad, securing two golds and a silver medal while representing West Bengal. Her exceptional achievements also extend to a national record in the U18 time trial event in 2019 in Hyderabad.

Despite her current affiliation with Delhi, Triyasha remains open to representing West Bengal if they offer the necessary support. Triyasha highlighted the crucial financial support she receives from the Delhi government for her achievements at the National Games. She expressed a genuine willingness to reconsider her allegiance and represent her birthplace, Kolkata if West Bengal extends similar backing.