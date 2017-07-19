Polish cyclist Pawel Poljanski releases gruesome image of body post-Tour de France

Fans were stunned by the image and tweeted their surprise.

by Sarthak Sharma News 19 Jul 2017, 16:14 IST

The Tour de France has always been a tough competition to be a part of and according to latest photos revealed by cyclist Pawel Poljanski, that fact could not be more overstated.

The gruesome photo was shared on Instagram by the Polish athlete with the caption - “After sixteen stages I think my legs look a little tired”. The post went viral like wildfire and comments rolled in from astonished fans the world over.

After sixteen stages I think my legs look little tired ? #tourdefrance A post shared by Pawe? Polja?ski (@p.poljanski) on Jul 18, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

"That can’t be healthy,” wrote one Instagram user, clearly taken aback by the vivid photograph. Other users took to twitter to spread their concern.

GOT fans anyone?

True that.

Another classic reaction.

The tweet gave perspective.

The current Tour de France pack is led by Chris Froome and is set to continue for a few days more.

The Tour de France is a gruelling three-week event with a total of 21 stages of superior cycling panning out in the unforgiving terrain of the French countryside. The Tour goes through several mountain, flat and hilly stages before culminating in a grand victory. The leader at the end of each stage receives the coveted Yellow jersey.

The testing Tour de France circuit is known to take a huge toll on the bodies and requires an advanced level of mental and physical toughness, one which makes or breaks an athlete competing in such a taxing event. Images such as the one shared by Poljanski were seen before too when current leader Chris Froome displayed his mangled legs during a 2014 run at the event. Three years down the line, we can see not much has changed.

Doctors have studied long distance cycling and relate the veiny legs of cyclists to a condition caused due to blood pooling in the veins thanks largely to the seemingly endless Tour de France circuit. Owing to this, it is unlikely that Poljanski will be a contender for any of the jerseys up for grabs.

It remains unclear whether the Polish cyclist will end his stay at the circuit due to injury but the after-effects of a marathon cycling race are there for all to see. It surely makes us respect these hard working athletes even more.

The grit and determination of cycling athletes are quite visible in the photo shared by Poljanski, which reminds us yet again, just how dangerous and hazardous a seemingly harmless sport can actually be.