Trek Pro Rider Kiran Kumar Raju is the new Cross-Country MTB India Champion 2018

Kiran Kumar Raju, Trek Pro Rider at the 15th Edition of the MTB cycling championship, Pune

Pune, October 30, 2018: Trek Pro Rider Kiran Kumar Raju claims his spot as the No. 1 cross-country MTB cyclist in India after winning the 26.7 Kms cross country mass start (XCO) at the 15th edition of the MTB Cycling Championships recently concluded in Pune. The championships witnessed more than 650 participants that included amateur & professional cyclists from 25 states and teams across India, as they battled it out to win the top honours.

The Cycling Federation of India (CFI)-approved event, was divided into a time trial, cro5ss-country mass start and downhill segments.

Kiran hails from Bengaluru and took up the sport of cycling full time at the beginning of 2015 and has since participated in 123 races till last year. He has also finished on the podium in 76 races, out of which 41 were first-place finishes across Road races, MTB and Duathlons. Kiran has also represented India at the Asian Continental Championship (2018 and 2017) and is now working towards his ultimate dream of taking part in the World Championship and the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

Kiran recently signed a two-year endorsement deal with Trek Bicycle, one of the world's leading bicycle manufacturers. Trek is supporting Kiran with top-of-the-line bikes – Pro-Caliber 9.9 and Emonda SLR 8 along with a comprehensive range of riding gear from Bontrager.

On the win, Trek Pro Rider Kiran Kumar Raju said, “Trek has been instrumental in enabling and training me to get back to the No. 1 spot. The brand has supported me with the most technologically advanced bicycles along the best class of riding gear. I look forward to working with the Trek team to grow the sport of cycling in India and also represent India at international circuits.”

On Kiran’s glorious victory, Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bicycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Kiran’s journey as an athlete truly exemplifies determination, dedication and hard work. He is a unique combination of speed, skill and style. We at Trek India are extremely thrilled and proud of his win and as a brand, we will continue to support and facilitate him to achieve greater heights in the sport. Kiran’s achievements are a validation of the talent India possesses to go global in the sport of cycling.”