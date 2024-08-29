Who is Jyoti Gaderiya ? All you need to know about the Indian para-cyclist competing at the Paris 2024 Paralympics

Jyoti Gaderiya is one of the two Indian para-cyclists who will be competing at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. Jyoti will be participating in a total of four events in the women's C1-3 category at the upcoming Games.

Jyoti was born to a family of farmers in Dongargaon, a small village in Maharashtra. In 2016, she was involved in a road accident that saw her being admitted to the ICU for three months. Unfortunately, the doctor's had to eventually amputate one of her legs.

The next two years was extremely difficult for her. During that period, her father got Jyoti enrolled into a civil engineering programme. In 2019, she took a passion towards sports and picked up a liking for rowing.

She proved her sporting talent by going on to compete at the 2019 Asian Rowing Championships.The rising star later took up to cycling and in 2022 became a part of the Hyderabad-based Aditya Mehta Foundation.

At the 2024 Asian Track Championships in New Delhi, Jyoti Gaderiya clinched three gold medals in the women's para-cycling category.

Jyoti Gaderiya became World No. 2 in Women's Elite C2 category in 2024

Jyoti Gaderiya created history earlier this year by breaking into the top 5 of the latest track para rankings. She achieved the second position in the Women’s Elite C2 category. Her accomplishment helped India secure its first-ever cycling qualification at the Paralympic Games.

Jyoti had also competed at the Asian Para Games in 2023, however, she failed to win a medal at the competition. The 26-year-old will be hoping of putting up a much better show at the upcoming games in Paris.

Jyoti Gaderiya will be accompanied by Arshad Shaik in India's two-member para-cycling contingent. Notably, this is the first time that the nation will be competing in the para-cycling event at the Summer Paralympic Games. Para-rowing and blind judo are the other two events India will be making its debut in Paralympics.

