3 world records India created at Asian Para Games 2023

Indian para athletes garnered attention in the recently-concluded Asian Para Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China. The nation bagged 111 medals, including 29 gold, 31 silver, and 51 bronze, to record their best medal haul in the fourth edition of the continental event for Para athletes.

India bettered its previous feat in Jakarta, where they bagged a total of 72 medals. There was a massive surge in the number of gold medals (29) with the country managing a total of 19 golds in the previous three editions.

Para athletics had the best contribution with 55 medals, including 18 golds, 17 silvers, and 20 bronze medals. India finished fifth in the medals list, behind China, Iran, Japan, and the Republic of Korea. Let’s take a look at three world records India shattered in the 2023 Asian Para Games.

#1 Sumit Antil (Para Javelin throw)

Paralympics gold medallist and world champion Sumit Antil hurled the javelin at a distance of 73.29m in his third attempt to continue his dominance in the world of para athletics in the F64 category.

The Haryana javelin thrower shattered his own world record of 70.83m, which was set earlier in the month of July at the World Para Athletics Championships 2023 in Paris.

Sumit easily finished at the top of the podium with his first three attempts being better than Sri Lanka’s eventual silver medallist Samitha Arachchige Kodithuwakku's best throw of 64.09m. The 25-year-old also secured a berth in the Paris Paralympics 2024.

#2 Sundar Singh Gurjar (Para Javelin throw)

Sundar Singh Gurjar also set the world record in the men’s javelin throw in the F46 final. The Tokyo Paralympics bronze medallist marked a phenomenal throw of 68.60m in his sixth and final attempt to clinch the gold at the Para Games.

The Rajasthan-born para athlete shattered the previous record of 67.79 in the F46 category, which was held by Sri Lanka’s Dinesh Priyan Herath Mudiyanselage. Interestingly, it was an all-India podium finish after Rinku Hooda (67.08m) and Ajeet Singh (63.52m) bagged the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

#3 Rakesh Kumar and Suraj Singh (Compound Archery)

Rakesh Kumar and Suraj Singh set the world record in the men’s doubles compound archery event in the Asian Para Games 2023. The duo aggregated 158 against the Philippines in the quarterfinal to enter the record books in the world para games.

Rakesh and Suraj later defeated Chinese Taipei 154-152 to enter the final. However, they lost to China’s He Zihao and Ai Xinliang 150-155 in the gold medal match and hence secured the silver medal. Rakesh also won silver in the men’s individual compound event.

Pairing with Sheetal Devi in the mixed doubles team event, Rakesh won his third medal, but this time a gold, after they narrowly defeated hosts China 151-149 in the final. India collected a total of seven medals across all events in Archery this edition.