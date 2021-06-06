2021 US Olympic Diving Trials: Event timings, where to buy tickets, and live streaming details

A total of 11 Olympic spots will be up for grabs at the upcoming 2021 US Olympic Diving Trials, which are set to be held from June 6 to June 13 at the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis.

Team USA has clinched a total of 11 out of 12 Olympic spots in the sport of diving, with the 10m Platform Synchronized Men being the only one left out. The duo of David Boudia and Steele Johnson won a silver medal for the USA in the event at the Rio Olympics.

The United States of America bagged their first seven quota spots at the 2019 FINA World Championships, while the remaining four were booked at the 2021 FINA Diving World Cup in May.

The top two finishers in the men’s and women’s 3-meter springboard and men’s and women’s 10-meter platform at the 2021 US Olympic Diving Trials will represent Team USA in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

In the men’s and women’s 3-meter synchronized springboard and women’s 10-meter synchronized platform, only the winning team will get the opportunity to represent USA.

The USA won two silver medals and one bronze medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics in Brazil. It remains to be seen if the participants can improve their countries' tally in the upcoming Olympics.

Event Timings for 2021 US Olympic Diving Trials (All times in Eastern Time)

June 6 - 11 a.m. - Preliminary round of Women's 3m Synchronized Springboard

June 6 - 7 p.m. - Semi-finals of Women's 3m Synchronized Springboard

June 7 - 11 a.m. - Preliminary round of Men's 3m Synchronized Springboard and Women's 10m Synchronized Platform (Combined event)

June 7 - 7 p.m. - Semi-finals of Men's 3m Synchronized Springboard and Women's 10m Synchronized Platform (Combined event)

June 8 - 10 a.m. - Preliminary round of Women's 3m Springboard

June 8 - 12:46 p.m. - Preliminary round of Men's 10m Platform

June 8 - 7 p.m. - Semi-finals of Women's 3m Springboard

June 8 - 8:58 p.m. - Semi-finals of Men's 10m Platform

June 9 - 10 a.m. - Preliminary round of Men's 3m Springboard

June 9 - 2:06 p.m. - Preliminary round of Women's 10m Platform

June 9 - 7 p.m. - Semi-finals of Men's 3m Springboard

June 9 - 9:06 p.m. - Semi-finals of Women's 10m Platform

June 10 - 7 p.m. - Semi-finals of Women's 3m Synchronized Springboard

June 11 - 7 p.m. - Semi-finals of Women's 10m Synchronized Platform and Men's 3m Synchronized Springboard (Combined event)

June 12 - 4:50 p.m. - Finals of Women's 3m Springboard

June 12 - 7:35 p.m. - Finals of Men's 10m Platform

June 13 - 6:35 p.m. - Finals of Men's 3m Springboard

June 13 - 8:50 p.m. - Finals of Women's 10m Platform

Where to buy tickets of 2021 US Olympic Diving Trials?

The organizers of the 2021 US Olympic Diving Trials have allowed 700 spectators per session. Fans can buy tickets from here.

Live Streaming details of 2021 US Olympic Diving Trials

The semi-finals of individual events and finals of the team synchronized events of the 2021 US Olympic Diving Trials will be live streamed for fans. All times are in Eastern Standard Time.

June 8 - 7 p.m. - Olympic Channel - Semifinals (W Springboard/M Platform)

June 9 - 7 p.m. - Olympic Channel - Semifinals (M Springboard/W Platform)

June 10 - 7 p.m. - Olympic Channel - Synchro Finals (W Springboard)

June 11 - 7 p.m. - Olympic Channel - Synchro Finals (M Springboard/W Platform)

June 12 - 4 p.m. - NBC Sports - Women’s Springboard Final

June 12 - 8 p.m. - NBC Sports - Men’s Platform Final

June 13 - 7 p.m. - NBC Sports - Men’s Springboard Final

June 13 - 9 p.m. - NBC Sports - Women’s Platform Final

