When and where to watch Senior Diving and Water Polo Nationals 2023?

The Senior Diving and Water Polo Nationals 2023 are all set to take place in Bengaluru between June 21-25, 2023. While the Diving Nationals will be played at the Sports Authority of India in Mallathahalli, Bengaluru, the Water Polo Nationals are scheduled to be played at the Basavanagudi Aquatic Center in Basavanagudi, Bengaluru.

Diving, known for its acrobatics will portray the skills and precision of participating athletes at this state-of-the-art facility. It includes performing detailed aerial maneuvers from a springboard or platform into a pool. While Water Polo, the dynamic team sport, includes two teams performing and scoring goals by throwing a ball into the opposite team's net.

When to watch Senior Diving and Water Polo Nationals 2023?

As mentioned above, the Diving Nationals can be watched between June 21-25, 2023. Similarly, the Water Polo Nationals can be watched during the same duration. The SFI has not yet revealed the timings for matches.

How to watch Senior Diving and Water Polo Nationals 2023 Live?

The Senior Diving and Water Polo Nationals 2023 will showcase skilled individuals' enthusiasm to portray their states and skills on a national scale. All of them will compete to bag the top award while the lookouts will want to enjoy the sporty sights.

Those, unable to attend the event, can enjoy live streaming of the Senior Diving and Water Polo Nationals 2023 on the official website of the Swimming Federation of India (SFI). You can click https://www.swimming.org.in/senior-diving-and-waterpolo-nationals-2023/ to enjoy the visuals live during the match timings.

This convenient feature, enabled by the SFI, allows water sports lovers to enjoy the game from the comfort of their homes, and cheer for their favorite divers and water polo teams. By providing live coverage, SFI ensures that the fans, regardless of their location, do not miss the thrilling action and is taking necessary measures to promote the sport in the country.

Poll : 0 votes