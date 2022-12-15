Tom Daley, an English diver, who participated in the Olympics in Beijing, was the youngest British Olympian since rowing coxswain Ken Lester when he was just fourteen years and three months old.

Tom hasn't competed since the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 however. However, he is most likely to return to diving, and has made it obvious that he intends to return and participate in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. In a conversation with GQ Magazine, he said,

“I always said that I’ll keep going until my body gives up or until I get the gold medal. And I’ve got the gold medal. But my body’s getting better. So there are lots of decisions to be made in the next year or so."

At the 2009 Global Championships in Rome, Tom Daley competed for Great Britain and won gold in the 10m platform individual event to become the country's first-ever world diving champion at the tender age of 15.

Diving - Olympics: Day 15

Tom also mentioned how much he missed diving. He said he would start diving again,

“This time that I’ve had since the Olympics, when I’ve not been diving, I’ve realised, you know what? I actually miss it. I actually do like diving! It’s something that I would probably do recreationally anyway.”

Starting at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, Daley has participated in four Olympic Games for Team Great Britain.

Tom won the title of BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year in 2007, 2009 and 2010. He received it for the third time in four years, the only individual to ever get the honor more than once.

On May 27, 2011, his father Robert Daley passed away following a five-year struggle with brain cancer. Rob was renowned for his devotedness to his family, especially Tom's professional endeavors.

Tom Daley competed for Great Britain in the 10m platform individual event and won bronze there in 2012 at the age of 18.

Tom won yet another bronze medal for the synchronized platform at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

After the COVID-19 pandemic caused a year-long delay in the 2020 Tokyo Games, Tom Daley and his diving partner Matty Lee won a gold medal for 10m platform synchronized diving and a bronze for 10m platform solo diving.

Swimming - Olympics: Day 3

But Tom Daley hasn't been active since the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. In an interview with Olympics.com, his diving partner Matt Lee discussed when he might make a comeback.

"Tom's got the ability to return maybe a year-and-a-half before the Olympics, and he will be ready. He could easily get in shape because he is so gifted in the sport."

What does Tom Daley do other than diving?

Daley was asked to participate in the new celebrity diving reality TV series Splash by television network ITV following the 2012 Summer Olympics and a summer of increased athletic interest among the UK public. Daley made his on-screen debut as a coach to the celebrity contestants at the show's launch on January 5, 2013.

In the 2022 Queen's New Year's Honors List, he received the OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) for his contributions to charity, LGBTQ+ rights, and diving in London, Greater London, England.

Daley has kept himself occupied with his child, television work, and a Comic Relief challenge that he has called 'the toughest thing he has ever done.'

