5 invincible Olympics records that are yet to be broken

The Tokyo Olympics is set to start in three days. All the athletes from around the world have started their last minute preparations. Although the Olympics are being organized in very unusual circumstances, everyone is geared up for the mega-event. The general consensus is that it will be a challenging but historic Summer Games in Tokyo.

The Olympics call for nerve wrecking competitions, surprise podium finishes and innumerable records being made and broken. This is the story of every Olympic Games.

Let's have a look at athletes, countries and some records that are hard to break at the Olympics:

1.Michael Phelps: The Baltimore Bullet bagged 23 gold, three silver and two bronze medals before he hung up his goggles as the best swimmer the sport has ever witnessed. Phelps bids adieu to competitive swimming after the 2016 Rio Olympics in fashion. Savoring every moment, he bagged five gold and a silver medal during his last professional swim at the 2016 Summer games.

Phelps made his Olympic debut in 2000. He clinched eight medals at the 2004 Olympics in Athens, eight medals (all gold) in Beijing in 2008 and six in London in 2012, for a total of 28 medals (23 gold). Phelps' performance in Beijing took swimming to unimaginable heights.

2. USA's 239 medals in 1904 US Olympics

With 78 gold, 82 silver and 79 bronze at the 1904 St. Louis Summer Games, the United States has orchestrated an insurmountable performance at the Olympics. A record which so far has been invincible. The next best performance after the US was 195 medals by the Soviet Union in the 1980 Moscow Olympics.

3. Bob Beamon’s 1969 long jump record

It's been almost five and a half decades, and Bob Beamon's astonishing 8.90m (29 feet and 2.5 inches) jump at the 1968 Mexico Olympics still remains untouched. The U.S. Olympian's leap is the oldest Olympic record yet to be broken.

Beamon's record jump was broken by another legend, Mike Powell, who leapt 8.95m (29 feet and 4.5 inches), at the 1991 World Championships in Tokyo. However, Beamon's record remains intact because Powell's was not an Olympic feat.

53 days to Tokyo...



It's 53 years since Bob Beamon missed out 28 feet altogether as he improved the men's long jump WR from 8.35m to 8.90m 😯 pic.twitter.com/12TN1vV9sM — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) May 31, 2021

4. Gymnast Dimitrios Loundras

Dimitrios Loundras scripted a record at the 1896 Athens Olympics. The Greek gymnast became the youngest Olympian to have won a bronze medal, at the age of 10. At 10 years 218 days he remains the youngest medalist and competitor in Olympic history. His record is yet to be broken.

Youngest Olympic medallist Dimitrios Loundras,10,won bronze in gymnastics in 1st modern Olympics-today in 1896. #TDIH pic.twitter.com/7iE40xkbDe — HistoryAsia (@HistoryAsia) April 6, 2015

5. Ian Millar’s 10 consecutive Olympic appearances

Canadian equestrian rider Ian Millar scripted history at the 2012 London Olympic Games. He became the first Olympian to make 10 appearances at the Summer Games. Millar began his Olympic journey at the 1972 Munich Games. He missed his 11th appearance at the 2016 Rio Olympics because his horse was injured and had to undergo surgery.

