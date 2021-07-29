Fouaad Mirza equestrian event [July 30] Olympics 2021 - When and where to watch, schedule, timings (IST)

Indian equestrian Fouaad Mirza will begin his contention at the Olympics 2021 on Friday. The 29-year-old from Bengaluru will begin with the individual event in dressage.
Fouaad is the first Indian equestrian to qualify for the Olympics since 2000. He made it to Tokyo on the basis of rankings released by the International Federation for Equestrian Sports. The rankings took into consideration performances during the calendar year 2019. Fouaad was ranked first in the South East Asia and Oceania rankings.
Fouaad comes from a family with a history of horse breeding. He took up horse riding at a very early age and soon realized he had a career in it. By 2014, he had started participating in multi-sport events and found early success.
His breakthrough, however, came four years later at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, where he managed to win silver medals in individual and team eventing. These were India's first medals in equestrian since 1982. Fouaad has competed in several competitions across Europe and has won two gold and three silver medals.
When Fouaad takes the equestrian park on Friday, he will hope to better the performances of his predecessors at the Games - I.J. Lamba in Atlanta 1996 and Imtiaz Anees in 2000 Sydney.
Mirza's equestrian event schedule and timings at the Olympics
30th July 2021, Friday
Dressage individual session 1 - 2:00 PM IST
1st August 2021, Sunday
Cross country individual - 4:15 AM IST
2nd August 2021, Monday
Jumping individual qualifier - 1:30 PM IST
Jumping individual final - 5:15 PM IST
Fouaad Mirza's event live streaming details
The live action of Fouaad Mirza's individual eventing at the Olympics 2021 will be telecast on Sony Sports Network. The viewers can also watch the event on Sony Liv. Doordarshan Sports will live telecast India's events at the Olympics.
