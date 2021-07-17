Fouaad Mirza's equestrian event at Tokyo Olympics: When and where to watch, timings in IST, TV & LIVE streaming details 

Fouaad Mirza will headline for India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 later this month. The 29-year-old confirmed his Olympic berth, based on rankings released by the International Federation for Equestrian Sports in January 2020. He finished first in the South East Asia, Oceania rankings.

Olympic qualification for the equestrian event was based on the results between 1st January 2019 and 31st December 2019. In May 2021, Fouaad Mirza officially booked his spot for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 after achieving enough Minimum Eligibility Requirements (MERs) at the CCI44*- Long eventing competition in Boborowko, Poland. He finished second on his horse Seigneur Medicott and third on Dajara 4.

The 2018 Asian Games silver medalist will be the first equestrian from India to participate at the Summer Games since 2000. Only two Indian equestrians have competed in the Olympics so far - Indrajit Lamba (1996 Atlanta Olympics) and Imitiaz Anees (2000 Sydney Olympics). Both equestrians were featured in individual eventing.

Fouaad Mirza first shot to fame when he ended India's 36-year medal drought in individual eventing by winning silver, followed by another silver in team eventing at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.

Fouaad Mirza's event schedule and timings (IST) at Tokyo Olympics 2020

29th July 2021, Thursday

Eventing 1st Horse Inspection - 6:00 am IST

30th July 2021, Friday

Eventing Individual Session 1 - 5:00 am IST

Eventing Individual Session 2 - 2:00 pm IST

31st July 2021, Saturday

Eventing Individual Session 3 - 5:00 am IST

1st August 2021, Sunday

Eventing Individual - 4:15 am IST

2nd August 2021, Monday

Eventing Individual Qualifier - 1:30 pm IST

Fouaad Mirza's event live streaming details

The live action of Fouaad Mirza's Individual Eventing at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be telecast on Sony Sports Network. The viewers can also watch the event on Sony Liv. Doordarshan Sports will also live telecast the Indian events at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on terrestrial network and Direct-To-Home (DTH) platform.

