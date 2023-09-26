Anush Agarwalla and his teammates penned history on Tuesday afternoon at the Asian Games 2023, bringing home India’s first medal in Equestrian in dressage since 1986. This is also the first-ever gold medal for India in this discipline.

From beginning at the age of 10 to achieving the unthinkable by winning the coveted gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games, Agarwalla always dreamt about reaching great heights.

The 23-year-old equestrian from India hails from Kolkata, in the state of West Bengal. At the age of 17, Anush Agarwalla moved to Germany to train with Olympian Hubertus Schmidt to pursue his dream of becoming a professional dressage rider.

Despite starting a little late given the magnitude of the sport, he didn’t bulge down from his vision and ambition. Agarwalla, along with Shruti Vora, were the first Indian dressage riders to compete in the Dressage World Championships in 2022.

Expand Tweet

A year later, Anush and his team managed to deliver on the promise of hard work put in over the course of time by getting the better of the host nation, China (204.882 points), with 209.205 points to finish on top of the podium in Hangzhou.

Olympics will be my biggest goal - Anush Agarwalla reveals his aim

In a recent conversation with Sportskeeda earlier this month, Anush Agarwalla stated that he aims to win an Olympic medal for his country.

“The Olympics is, has and always will be my biggest goal. And I think we'll all be hoping that that dream actually comes true," he said.

With the potential and morale so high at this stage, we really hope for greater things in years to come from Anush in dressage.

Anush, 23, always emphasizes “work hard” and “believe in yourself” as mantras for success for those budding youngsters who are aspiring to become athletes and have the ambition to represent India at the Asian Games and Olympics.