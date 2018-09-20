10 best dribblers on FIFA 19

FIFA is possibly the most anticipated sports game every year. One of the highest selling games every year, FIFA has captured the imagination of football fans as well as non-football fans. While it allows football fans to live vicariously through a controller in their hand, it also is the avenue through which so many people get into watching football. This writer himself started watching football after getting his hands on FIFA 06

FIFA 19 is just two weeks away from its worldwide release. The demo has been released and everyone is eagerly awaiting their hands on the full game. All the information regarding the game is out. The new UEFA license allows them to bring the Champions League, Europa League and Super Cup to the game. The most important revelation has to be the player ratings, which determines the players that we would probably want in our Ultimate Team or Career Mode teams.

The ball cannot go forward if there isn't a player taking it forward. Dribbling is an extremely important trait for every footballer, so knowing that, let us take a look at the 10 best dribblers in this years edition of the game.

#10 Dries Mertens (Napoli)

Dribbling: 90. Overall: 87

Dries Mertens has been one of Napoli's best players in the past few seasons. The diminutive forward is known to have amazing close control and technique. He can zip past any player based on his amazing dribbling, which is reflected in FIFA 19's assessment of him.

Looking at how players scout their players on Ultimate Team, Mertens has both speed and dribbling for people to choose from. His 90 dribbling is supplemented by an impressive 89 pace. He has a decent shot of 80. His failure comes with his weak physicality of 55, and his very diminutive size. Combined with 4*s for both his weak foot and skill moves, Mertens is a great choice in FIFA 19.

Playability: 7/10

