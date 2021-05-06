10 best Free Fire character abilities of all time

Characters play an important role in a Free Fire match. They possess special abilities that players can use to their advantage on the virtual battleground.

Free Fire currently has a total of 39 characters. Each one of them, except for the default characters, has special abilities.

This article will list ten of the best and most powerful Free Fire character abilities of all time.

Note: This list is not in any particular order or ranking. It reflects the personal opinion of the writer.

What are the best Free Fire character abilities of all time?

#1 - Drop the Beat

DJ Alok in Free Fire

Drop the Beat is DJ Alok's active ability. It creates a 5m aura that increases ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for five seconds.

#2 - Riptide Rhythm

Riptide Rhythm is Skyler's active ability. It creates a sonic wave that can damage 5 gloo walls within 50m. Each gloo wall deployed will result in an increase in HP recovery, beginning with 4 points.

#3 - Camouflage

Wukong in Free Fire

Wukong's active ability Camouflage allows the player to transform into a bush for 10 seconds. The CD lasts for 300 seconds. The transformation stops when the player fights. The CD is reset after an opponent is killed.

#4 - Time Turner

Time Turner is Chrono's active ability in Free Fire. It creates a force field that blocks 600 damage from enemies. He can shoot at opponents from within the force field. His movement speed also increases by 15%. Allies who are inside the force field get a 10% increase in movement speed.

#5 - Master of All

K in Free Fire

Master of All is K's active ability in Free Fire. It has two different modes. In the jiu-jitsu mode, allies within 6m receive a 500% increase in their EP conversion rate. Meanwhile, in the psychology mode, the ability restores 2 EP every three seconds with up to 100 EP.

#6 - Thrill of Battle

A124 in Free Fire

Thrill of Battle is A124's active ability in Free Fire. This ability easily transforms 25 EP (Energy Points) into HP (Health Points), with a 90-second cooldown.

#7 - Bushido

Hayato in Free Fire

Bushido is the passive ability of Hayato. It increases armor penetration by 8% with every 10% decrease in the player's maximum HP.

#8 - Painted Refuge

Steffie in Free Fire

Painted Refuge is Steffie's passive ability in Free Fire. This ability produces graffiti that reduces explosion damage by 15% and bullet damage by 5% for five seconds.

#9 - Sustained Raids

Sustained Raids is Jota's passive ability in Free Fire. It automatically restores 25 HP after each kill with an SMG or a Shotgun. This ability has a five-second cooldown period.

#10 - Damage Delivered

Damage Delivered is Shirou's passive ability. It tags opponents for 6 seconds when they hit the player within 80m. The first shot on the tagged opponent has a 50% additional armor penetration. This ability has a cooldown of 35 seconds.