10 best free-to-play mobile games that have fair microtransactions

There is no dearth of free-to-play (F2P) mobile games. However, there’s a formula that a few titles have used that has led to their massive surge in popularity in the highly competitive market of mobile gaming. The trick is to make them free-to-play but with many exciting in-game purchases.

This is a great business strategy to attract more players, as the in-game purchases in such titles do not interfere with or give any unfair advantage to the gameplay. These microtransactions, which may include player skins, costumes, and gun skins, among countless other items and durables, enhance the visual appeal of the player characters.

In this feature, we will look at some of the best free-to-play mobile games whose in-app purchases are reasonable and do not burn a hole in your pockets.

10 best free-to-play mobile games offering affordable in-app purchases

1) Free Fire Max

Free Fire Max is one of Asia's most-played battle-royale titles today. Unlike typical BR games, Free Fire Max has numerous Agents that users can choose as their player character before a match. These Agents possess certain special abilities that can be activated during a match. This adds an added layer of fun and strategy in the battle royale format.

When it comes to in-app purchases, developers Garena seems to be one of the most generous in the mobile game segment. There are a plethora of agent-specific skins, pets, and gun cosmetics that you can collect for your agents to make yourself stand out on the battlefields of Free Fire Max.

2) Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile is a battle-royale title that brings the iconic first-person shooter experience onto our mobile phones. Beyond the battle-royale format, Call of Duty Mobile offers many other exciting modes like Frontline and Search and Destroy.

Despite being an F2P mobile game, CODM offers a range of in-game purchases primarily focused on cosmetic items such as character outfits, weapon, vehicle, and parachute skins, and emotes.

Additionally, seasonal challenges and events provide ample opportunities to earn in-game currencies through which you can acquire the above-mentioned item types without spending real money.

3) Mobile Legends

Mobile Legends is a massively popular MOBA game where laning, juggling, and pushing are the norms in quick 10-minute team matches. Being a MOBA title, the characters that gamers pick become the central focal point in a match. As a result, creators Moonton have devised numerous alternative skins for each of their 120-plus characters.

You can either collect the cool skins you want for your hero the hard way by accumulating in-game coins or buy them with real cash. The choice is yours.

Time and again, Moonton comes up with exclusive season-specific deals for certain spotlight heroes, which gives players an opportunity to collect rare hero skins at discounted prices.

4) Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans is a massively successful strategy game where players build and upgrade their village, train troops, and pillage other villages in real-time battles. While this addictive mobile game can be played for free, it offers in-app purchases in the form of gems.

These gems act as the premium currency of the game and can be used to acquire resources, speed up upgrades, and collect cosmetic items like decorations for your village. Spending money to buy gems to exchange them for quirky decorations is a great way to make your village look unique and stand apart in Clash of Clans.

5) Fortnite

Fortnite is among the most well-known battle royale games worldwide. The title has been a mainstay for the better part of a decade now. This is due to the massive popularity of the title among the younger generation.

That said, the free-to-play nature of Fortnite didn’t stop creators Epic Games from offering a never-ending catalog of bundles that include cosmetic products like season-specific skins, costumes, gun-skins, and much more in the in-game store. All these can be earned by collecting Fortnite’s virtual currency, V-Buck.

When it comes to the diversity of cosmetic items available to decorate your characters, few other mobile games can compete with Fortnite.

6) PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is yet another massively popular battle-royale game where players, along with their teammates, parachute into a remote island, scavenge for guns, and fight others to be the last man or team standing.

Similar to the battle royale titles mentioned above, like Free Fire Max and COD Mobile, PUBG Mobile also offers a large diversity of in-game cosmetic items that you can collect to give your character an edgy look on the battlefield.

In-game purchases in PUBG Mobile primarily revolve around cosmetic items, such as outfits, emotes, and weapon, gun, and vehicle skins.

Do give this legendary battle royale a try if you haven't yet.

7) Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact lets players step into the vast open world of Teyvat, where you get to make a team of playable characters overflowing with elemental power. This open-world RPG has garnered mass popularity in recent years due to engaging boss fights and compelling character backstory.

That said, the overwhelming success of the free-to-play format has not forced developers to come up with many interesting in-app purchases. This includes the monthly pass that rewards players with limited resources such as Primogems, Stardust, Starglitter, and more.

Furthermore, there are Crystal Top Ups available that grant players the game world’s exclusive money, which massively impacts the overall game progression in terms of exploring Teyvat.

8) Mario Kart Tour

Mario Kart is one of Nintendo’s most successful game franchises ever. As a result of its massive decade-long popularity, the mobile version, Mario Kart Tour, also ranks as one of the best free-to-play mobile games in the marketplace regularly. The mobile version is a very friendly touch-screen adaption of the original series. Hence, getting used to the game is pretty easy.

Nintendo has employed a diversified pricing model in the in-app purchases of Mario Kart Tour. These range from bundles that cost as low as a dollar to special offers that are as expensive as a full-fledged game.

Basically, Mario Kart Tour offers something in their app store for everyone. However, the smartest option is to go for the monthly pass, which offers a two-week free trial and provides users with benefits and bonus items at regular intervals.

9) Clash Royale

Clash Royale is an addictive tower defense title that reached a massive surge of popularity in its first year of release. It has been going strong since. This is mainly because it is a free-to-play mobile game where matches get over in a jiffy.

Moreover, developer Supercell has deployed a clever in-app purchase strategy wherein there are regular tournament leagues. Beyond that, Clash Royale offers competitive in-app purchases like the seasonal Pass Royale at $4.99. This pass remains active for the entire season and rewards multiple treasures to the users.

10) Among Us

Originally released in 2018, Among Us suddenly burst into popularity and managed to achieve unprecedented levels of growth in new users. In August 2020, the game was downloaded over 5 million times. Now, Among Us is a common game in the casual free-to-play mobile gaming circles.

For a simpleton game, Among Us provides a variety of in-game bundles and cosmetic options for players to express their true personality and character. In Among Us, gamers can express themselves by purchasing hats, pets, skins, and more. For a title that offers endless hours of fun with friends, purchasing bundles and items for as low as $2 is worth the price.