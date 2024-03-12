PUBG Mobile 3.1 update APK download link for Android and installation guide

PUBG Mobile 3.1 update APK is one of the sources that you can use to install the latest updates to the game. The new version, which has already started rolling out, provides a range of new features, including the new Skyhigh Spectacle-themed mode, Miramar mega update, World of Wonder gameplay updates, and more. It also celebrates the sixth anniversary of the battle royale title, bringing themed content related to it.

The developers themselves release the APK file, which you can utilize to get the game on your device. Besides that, you always have the option to use the relevant app stores. The direct download link and the installation guide are provided in the section below.

DISCLAIMER: Indian users must refrain from downloading PUBG Mobile due to the ban imposed on the game. In the meantime, they may engage in BGMI, a separate IP created by Krafton for the country.

PUBG Mobile 3.1 update APK download link and installation guide

The following is the direct download link to the PUBG Mobile 3.1 update APK file:

PUBG Mobile 3.1 update APK download link - https://pubgmobile.live/apk

This file makes it convenient for you to download the new version directly. Also, since the developers provide it, there’s no doubt about any potential threats.

It is worth specifying that the aforementioned link currently provides the old file. According to the official announcement on the game’s discord server, the APK file will be made available on the link by March 13, 10:00 AM UTC.

The APK file will be made available by March 13, 10:00 AM UTC (Image via PUBG Mobile / Discord)

Follow the steps outlined below to complete the installation process using the PUBG Mobile 3.1 update APK file:

Step 1: Start by downloading the PUBG Mobile 3.1 update APK file on your device using the link above.

Step 2: You must subsequently install the file on your device. You may have to toggle the “Install from Unknown Sources” setting to accomplish the same.

Please ensure your device has sufficient storage space to meet PUBG Mobile 3.1 update size requirements to complete the download and installation successfully. It is recommended to have three to four GBs of free space before moving ahead.

Step 3: Once the installation is completed, open the game and download the relevant resource pack.

Step 4: Finally, you can perform the login process to access all the new features in PUBG Mobile 3.1 update that have been incorporated.

Key features of the PUBG Mobile 3.1 update

Listed below are some of the main features that you will be able to find inside the 3.1 update of the game:

Sixth Anniversary - New "Skyhigh Spectacle" Themed Mode

World Of WonderUpdates

New "Home" gameplay

Miramar Mega Updates

Grooving Grenade

Themed Areas with Festive Towns, Celebration Halls, Chimes, Cake, and Javelin

Other gameplay updates and changes

You can read the complete patch notes of PUBG Mobile 3.1 update by clicking on this link. It showcases all the new content featured inside the new version.