PUBG Mobile 3.1 update size for Android and iOS

Krafton and Level Infinite recently announced the PUBG Mobile 3.1 update size through a post on the title's official Discord server. The developers disclosed that the latest update will celebrate the battle royale title's sixth anniversary. It will also witness the celebration of the Ramadan festival with the introduction of the Skyhigh Spectacle-themed mode.

What is the PUBG Mobile 3.1 update size on Android and iOS devices?

Based on the devices, users will see a change in the new PUBG Mobile 3.1 update size.

Snippet showing Krafton's announcement of the PUBG Mobile 3.1 update size on Android and iOS (Image via Discord/PUBG Mobile)

The 3.1 update will require 869 MB of free storage on Android devices (Google Play Store) and 2.59 GB (Apple App Store) on iOS devices. Hence, the developers urge gamers to keep adequate free space on their phones/tablets. Furthermore, they will require a stable Wifi connection to install and enjoy the new game content.

In the post, the developers also stated that the latest 3.1 update has already started to roll out in various regions worldwide. Here's when players across the world using Android and iOS devices can see the sixth anniversary update on their mobile devices:

AOS (Google Play): March 13, 10 am UTC

iOS (App Store): March 13, 10 am UTC

APK: March 13, 10 am UTC

Players can directly download the 3.1 update from the digital stores (Apple App Store and Google Play Store). However, users who want to install the update's APK on their Android devices can visit the title's website. The PUBG Mobile 3.1 update size for APK is around 750 MB.

PUBG Mobile 3.1 update will feature the Skyhigh Spectacle-themed mode on classic mode maps (Image via Krafton)

That said, players trying out the APK file should know that the PUBGM 3.0 update file link is available on the official website as of this writing. The 3.1 link will be updated following the timeframe mentioned above.

The developers have added several new features and items to make the sixth-anniversary worth remembering. All the changes and additions in the new version are mentioned in the PUBG Mobile 3.1 update patch notes.

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Players from this region should avoid downloading or playing the title. Instead, they can play Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), where the 3.1 update is expected to be introduced after a few weeks.