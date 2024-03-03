PUBG Mobile 3.1 update release date and more details

With the PUBG Mobile 3.1 update approaching soon, fans are excited since it will commemorate the sixth-anniversary celebrations of the battle royale title. The wait is nearly over, as the developers have announced the release date for the new version via the game's official social media accounts. According to the recent post, the 3.1 update is all set to be rolled out on March 12, 2024.

As always, there will be plenty of new content being incorporated into the game in the coming months. Some of the main highlights include the themed game mode, Magic Portal, and Magic Carpet that gamers were able to spot in the beta version.

Further details on the PUBG Mobile 3.1 update are provided in the section below.

Disclaimer: Indian users must not download PUBG Mobile on their mobile devices due to the ban imposed on the title. However, they can play BGMI, a special version created by Krafton to cater specifically to players in the country.

PUBG Mobile 3.1 update official release date announced

Through the new post on the social media handles, the official release date of the PUBG Mobile 3.1 update was confirmed to be March 12, 2024. The post also provided players with a glimpse of the upcoming Skyhigh Spectacle-themed mode that includes Nimbus Island, which is finally returning to the game.

Once the update starts rolling out, players can get the new version from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store, depending on the device they are using. Android users will also have the option to get the game through the APK file made available on the official website.

As is the case with every other update, players will receive special update rewards shortly after the release of the 3.1 version.

PUBG Mobile 3.1 update features

The following are some features (Image via Krafton)

With the 3.1 beta version, gamers were able to try out a range of content, and most of the features from the same will be introduced as part of the official update. The following are some things gamers will find in the new iteration:

New themed mode (featuring Magic Carpet, Portal, and more)

New World of Wonder changes

Sixth-anniversary themed special content (items and mode)

P90 in Airdrops (Players to find the weapon as part of Airdrops)

The detailed patch notes consisting of all the features of the 3.1 update will be made available in the coming days on the game's official website.