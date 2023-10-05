5 best BGMI tips to play like a pro (October 2023)

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has maintained its grip on mobile gamers with its exciting and competitive battle royale experience. You need to have a tactical edge over your rivals if you want to win this battle royale and play professionally. However, it is a difficult undertaking to exceed your opponents because it calls for a lot of commitment, endurance, and consistency.

This article will provide you with five critical tips to help you boost your BGMI gameplay to that of expert players.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips and tricks to become a pro player in BGMI (October 2023)

1) Master the map

The map is your playground in BGMI, and knowing it well and out might give you a substantial advantage. Keep updated on changes to map dynamics, loot locations, and popular drop points. Learn to read the flight path and tactically arrange your drop. High-loot regions are appealing, but they also draw more players, increasing the likelihood of early-game fights.

Consider dropping in a less congested region and looting up gradually if you want a slower-paced game with fewer early fights. Understanding the terrain is also essential. Use cover in BGMI wisely, take advantage of high terrain, and be aware of potential hiding areas. Map knowledge is more than just knowing where things are; it is also about knowing how to use your surroundings to your advantage.

2) Perfect your landing

The tone of the game is set by a successful landing in BGMI. Optimize your landing to reach faster and ahead of your opponents. To avoid an overcrowded drop, choose a location close to high-tier loot but not directly in the plane's route. Adjust your landing trajectory during free fall to cover more horizontal ground while remaining near to your preferred landing place.

Loot swiftly and effectively once you're on the ground. To expedite the process, memorize the layout of common buildings. Weapons, ammo, and medical supplies should be prioritized. A well-executed landing guarantees that you are armed and ready for any early-game clashes.

3) Master your weapon loadout

A diversified and well-balanced weapon loadout is essential for BGMI's success. Try out different weapon combinations to see which ones suit your playstyle the best. A common loadout consists of a reliable close-quarters weapon like a submachine gun or shotgun, a versatile assault rifle for mid-range encounters, a potent sniper rifle or DMR, and so on.

Effective weapon management goes beyond simply selecting the correct weaponry. Manage your inventory effectively by prioritizing critical items. Balance your ammunition, healing supplies, and throwables. A well-organized inventory ensures that you're ready for a variety of combat circumstances.

4) Sharpen your combat skills

BGMI is a skill-based game; thus, practicing your fighting skills is crucial if you want to play like an expert. Regularly practice your aim with training modes or third-party aim training apps.

Experiment with various sensitivity settings to see what works best for you. Learn how to move and position yourself. Strafing, crouch-dodging, and skillfully employing cover can make you a difficult target to attack.

Enhance your ability to react quickly and make decisions under pressure. A skilled player will always make wise decisions, whether it's knowing when to attack or when to back off. Keep up with the most recent strategies and techniques employed by professional players. View live broadcasts, tournaments, and educational content to learn advanced gameplay methods.

5) Team coordination and communication

Effective communication and coordination are essential when playing in squads or duos. To stay in touch with your team, use in-game voice chat or external communication tools. Communicate enemy locations clearly, share loot, and coordinate movements. Assign roles to your team members. During high-pressure situations, designate a shot-caller and listen to their instructions.

Specialized positions, such as a designated sniper or medic, can improve team efficiency. Develop a cohesive playstyle by practicing plans and tactics with your squad. Individual skill is not as crucial as developing trust and teamwork. Even in difficult situations, a well-coordinated group can outmaneuver and outsmart opponents.

You will be on your way to BGMI excellence by understanding and applying these ideas, and you will be ready to dominate the virtual battlegrounds.