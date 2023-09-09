Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) guide for winning early fights (September 2023)

The goal of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is to be the last individual or team standing. Winning early bouts is critical to establishing a solid position in the game. From choosing the best landing places to mastering combat tactics and teamwork, these insights will provide you with the information and abilities you need to outperform your opponents on high-stakes battlefields.

This compact tutorial will give you five crucial methods for excelling in early-game encounters, all of which are suited to the most recent BGMI meta.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips and tricks to win early fights in BGMI

1) Landing strategy

Select a strategic landing place: Your landing place is your first battleground, so pick wisely. Choose regions in BGMI that are less crowded but with good loot. Popular landing places like Pochinki and School may be packed, making early-game kills difficult. Locations such as Novorepnoye and Mylta Power have decent loot and fewer enemies.

Land quicker: When landing, speed is critical. Dive straight down and glide to your desired position. This reduces the amount of time opponents have to gather weapons and prepare for combat before they do.

Stay informed: Keep an eye on the flight path and other players' locations. This data can assist you in anticipating probable contacts and adjusting your landing spot accordingly.

2) Looting priorities

Prioritize essentials: Your major goal in the early game is to secure necessary things such as weapons, armor, and medical supplies. Focus on finding a weapon as soon as you land to defend yourself or engage in combat.

Weapons of choice: Due to their close-quarters efficiency, SMGs, shotguns, and pistols are ideal alternatives for early-game warfare. However, if you come across a versatile assault weapon, pick it up because it can come in handy in various scenarios.

Armor and healing: Prioritize level 1 armor and helmets if level 2 or 3 variants are unavailable. You should also have medkits, bandages, and energy drinks in your inventory.

3) Combat tactics

Sound awareness: Use headphones to accurately hear footsteps and gunshots in BGMI. This can help you detect nearby attackers, giving you a substantial edge.

Peek and shoot: Use cover efficiently when fighting in early fights. To reduce the risk of getting hit, only expose yourself when you're ready to fire and instantly take cover after firing.

Grenades: In early conflicts, frag and smoke grenades can be game changers. Frag grenades can be used to flush attackers from cover, whereas smoke grenades can be used to reposition or revive a downed teammate.

4) Team coordination

Stick together: If you're in a squad, stick together with your comrades. Coordinated fire can successfully overwhelm opponents and secure early kills in BGMI.

Communication: Share information about enemy positions, loot, and your team's intentions using voice chat or in-game communication. In early-game engagements, clear communication can make a major impact.

5) Map awareness

Map understanding: Become acquainted with the BGMI map, including significant landmarks, topographical features, and building layouts. This understanding allows you to navigate and plan your movements in BGM more efficientlyI.

Zone: Keep an eye on the location and timer of the zone. Early fights should not take your attention away from the broader goal of reaching the safe zone. Extensive clashes outside the zone can lead to your untimely demise.

Remember that practice and in-game experience are essential for honing your talents, so continue to play and learn from each match.