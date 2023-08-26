5 worst PUBG Mobile mistakes to avoid in close combat

In PUBG Mobile, close-combat confrontations can make or break your performance. These tight situations necessitate split-second decisions and precise actions. To excel in close combat, whether you are a newbie or a veteran, you must avoid errors that can cost you a competitive edge over your opponent and, thus, the coveted chicken dinner.

This article looks at the five worst blunders to avoid in PUBG Mobile's close-combat scenarios.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Those in the country are advised not to play the game. The tips listed below are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

What not to do in close combat in PUBG Mobile

1) Poor positioning

Poor location is one of the biggest mistakes to make in close combat in PUBG Mobile. Amid the battle, you may unnecessarily expose yourself or fail to find adequate cover. It is essential to take advantage of your environment. Always try to find cover, whether it is a building, a rock, or a tree. If you stay in the open, your adversaries can take a straight shot at you, making you an easy target.

Furthermore, avoid stooping or standing in predictable positions, as experienced players frequently pre-aim these areas. Instead, move around, crouch, and use your environment to make it more difficult for opponents to hit you.

2) Neglecting sound and awareness

Sound is an important part of PUBG Mobile, especially in close combat. Ignoring the audio cues could spell disaster for you. Always keep an ear out for footsteps, gunshots, and other sounds that indicate an opponent's presence. Awareness is also crucial, as players frequently focus completely on the adversary they're fighting, failing to notice that more enemies may be around.

Maintain 360-degree awareness and keep a constant eye out for potential threats. Turning on gyroscopic aiming in your settings might help you respond to enemies around you more swiftly.

3) Overcommitting to melee combat

While melee fighting can be thrilling, it is also dangerous. Rushing into a melee battle without taking into account your opponent's weapons or health might be disastrous.

Players frequently charge with a melee weapon against an attacker armed with a gun, trying to catch them off guard. However, this frequently backfires because the enemy may easily stay their distance and eliminate you.

Instead, analyze the scenario and deliberately employ melee weapons when you have a clear advantage, such as when your opponent is low on health or has recently concluded combat.

4) Ignoring grenades and utility

In close combat, grenades and utility items can shift the tide in PUBG Mobile. Players frequently make the mistake of ignoring these tools. Grenades can be used to push foes out of cover, confuse them, or do heavy damage.

Smoke grenades can give visual cover for repositioning or reviving. Stun Grenades can temporarily blind adversaries, giving you the upper hand.

Always keep a well-balanced supply of grenades and utility items on hand, and understand how to utilize them efficiently. To achieve accuracy and precision, practice your grenade throws.

5) Panicking and spraying

Close-combat confrontations can be tense, forcing you to panic and spray bullets uncontrollably in PUBG Mobile. While it is natural to feel stressed, it is critical to retain your cool. Panic spraying weakens your precision and control, making it simpler for your adversaries to take you down. Instead, practice controlled bursts or single shots to maintain accuracy under pressure.

Learning to regulate your weapon's recoil will boost your close combat performance greatly. In addition, concentrate on aiming for the head. Headshots deal more damage and can swiftly alter the course of a conflict.

To summarize, excelling in PUBG Mobile's close-combat circumstances necessitates a combination of tactical awareness, precise targeting, and deliberate decision-making.