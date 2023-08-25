PUBG Mobile aim and accuracy guide

Being precise with your aim is critical to your success in PUBG Mobile. Sharpening your shooting skills can improve your performance and raise your chances of getting the elusive Chicken Dinner. That said, being super accurate requires immense dedication and persistence, especially if you're a novice in this popular title.

This article offers a list of strategies to help you improve your aim and accuracy to gain a competitive edge over your opponents in PUBG Mobile.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Those in the country are advised not to play the game. The tips listed below are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

Tips to improve your aim and accuracy in PUBG Mobile

1) Sensitivity settings

Finding the proper sensitivity settings for your device is the first step in improving your aim in PUBG Mobile. Adjust the camera sensitivity (both basic and ADS) so that it suits your playstyle. A higher value allows for faster movements, which is good for close-quarters battles.

On the other hand, a lower sensitivity helps you be more precise in long-range encounters. Experiment with various parameters and fine-tune them to your comfort.

2) Crosshair placement

Proper crosshair placement is essential for quickly landing shots on target. Maintain your crosshair at head level at all times, anticipating where opponents may arrive. This lowers the need for radical changes in reticle movement when an attacker has been spotted, letting you react faster and more accurately.

To be ready for engagements, place your crosshair on possible adversary positions, such as corners and doorways.

3) Practice and warm-up

A consistent practice routine is essential for improving your aim. Train your reflexes and muscle memory by spending time in the training mode or using aim-training apps. Concentrating on following moving targets and regularly landing headshots can significantly improve your accuracy during actual matches. Make time for warm-ups before diving into ranked or competitive games.

4) Mastering recoil control

Weapon recoil patterns in PUBG Mobile can be controlled with practice. Gun movement can be countered by dragging your crosshair in the opposite way, which will help you retain accuracy during protracted firefights.

Spend time in the training mode or battle to learn various weapons' recoil patterns. Combine this knowledge with controlled bursts to increase your accuracy, particularly in mid-to-long-range confrontations.

5) Positioning and movement

Posture and movement are critical in determining the result of a gunfight. Standing still while shooting makes you an easy target for opponents. This is why you should practice strafing and peeking to make yourself more difficult to hit.

Use cover efficiently when attacking foes to expose only a small portion of your body while maintaining a clear line of sight on your target.

Getting good at aiming takes time and practice. You'll notice a huge improvement in your PUBG Mobile performance as you concentrate on refining your sensitivity settings, crosshair placement, practice routines, recoil control, and positioning.